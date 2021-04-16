McQueen in the running for Shenandoah Mayor

Roger McQueen has announced that he would be running for mayor of Shenandoah in the November elections following Mayor Dick Hunt's announcement this week that he would not seek re-election for a fifth term.
Born and raised in Farragut, McQueen and his wife Julie moved to Shenandoah in 1989, where they raised their two children. McQueen has owned and operated a small business McQueen’s Cleaning Services, for the past 24 years.
McQueen said the community has been supportive of his business and he is at a point in his life where he can give back to the community. So, after being asked by others if he would consider running for mayor, he felt this was his opportunity to help keep the town moving in a forward direction and continue to grow.
“For years, this community has supported my family and I look forward to paying back that support by serving as mayor,” McQueen said in a press release.
McQueen credits the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Assoc. for bringing new opportunities and businesses into Shenandoah and said it is vital for SCIA and the city to work together to improve Shenandoah. If elected, he said that he would like to focus on revitalizing the downtown business district by finding ways to draw small businesses to Shenandoah.
“It would be great to get more businesses in the buildings on main street,” said McQueen. “What can we do as a town to promote that?”
McQueen said Shenandoah has a good hospital that brings in quality doctors and the town has a good school system that brings in quality teachers. He would like to help the community think of ways to make the downtown district thrive and attract new small businesses to Shenandoah.
McQueen said his favorite part of Shenandoah is the people. He appreciates the fact that if someone is in need, the community will step up and help. He also enjoys that four out of five people he may see he will know when he is driving down the street.
McQueen has volunteered his time in many ways over the years. He has served on the city park board for the past eight years, currently holding the vice president position. He has been a committee member for the community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. He has served on committees during two RAGBRAI events held in Shenandoah and has served as an area chairman of the Local Nishnabotna Ducks Unlimited Chapter.
For the past 27 years, McQueen has been a Shenandoah Elks Lodge member. He has held positions within the local, district and state Elks Association. He was elected state president of the Iowa Elks Association in 2015 and is currently the Chairman of the Iowa Elks State Trustees.