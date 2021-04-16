McQueen in the running for Shenandoah Mayor

Roger McQueen has announced that he would be running for mayor of Shenandoah in the November elections following Mayor Dick Hunt's announcement this week that he would not seek re-election for a fifth term.

Born and raised in Farragut, McQueen and his wife Julie moved to Shenandoah in 1989, where they raised their two children. McQueen has owned and operated a small business McQueen’s Cleaning Services, for the past 24 years.

McQueen said the community has been supportive of his business and he is at a point in his life where he can give back to the community. So, after being asked by others if he would consider running for mayor, he felt this was his opportunity to help keep the town moving in a forward direction and continue to grow.

“For years, this community has supported my family and I look forward to paying back that support by serving as mayor,” McQueen said in a press release.

McQueen credits the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Assoc. for bringing new opportunities and businesses into Shenandoah and said it is vital for SCIA and the city to work together to improve Shenandoah. If elected, he said that he would like to focus on revitalizing the downtown business district by finding ways to draw small businesses to Shenandoah.