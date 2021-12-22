McQueen sworn in as mayor of Shenandoah

The leadership of Shenandoah changed hands at the beginning of the Dec. 21 Shenandoah City Council meeting with Mayor Dick Hunt administering the oath of office to his successor, Roger McQueen.

McQueen announced his candidacy for mayor early in the 2021 election cycle following Hunt’s announcement that he did not plan to seek re-election. After 16 years of serving as Shenandoah’s mayor, Hunt will step down on Dec. 31.

During the public comment time of the meeting Jim Davey, former council member, chief of police and city administrator called on those in attendance to recognize Hunt for his years of public service.

“Not just as mayor, but as police chief, sheriff and magistrate,” Davey said. “I’m probably forgetting something … were you ever the dog catcher? But seriously, I worked with you as a council member and city administrator, and you’re a wonderful man. You’re a wonderful mayor, and I think it would be appropriate for all of us to stand and show our appreciation.”

Everyone stood and clapped, followed by comments from Hunt.

“Thanks a million,” said Hunt. “I’ve enjoyed it. I never dreamed when we moved back here from Sidney that I’d ever run for mayor and stay 16 years. I’ve enjoyed working with all of you. We’ll see if I can stay retired.”

Hunt also thanked those that helped during and in the aftermath of the storm that moved through the area on Dec.15.

“I remember being in law enforcement, I’ve covered a lot of December blizzards, but I’ve never covered a December tornado,” said Hunt. “They did a wonderful job. We’ve got real good department heads, and Roger (McQueen) knows that. They all work together. We’ll just keep on trucking.”

Hunt also swore in Rita Gibson, Toni Graham and Kim Swank as reelected council members and Jeff Baker and Shelly Anderson as reelected Park Board members.

In other business:

Following a public hearing, the council approved an amendment of provisions pertaining to precincts and wards in the Code of Ordinances. This adjustment is being made as a result of the 2020 Census results.

Council appointed Cheryl Mulligan to the Park Board to fill the vacancy left by Roger McQueen. Her term begins Jan. 1, 2022, and she will serve until Dec. 31, 2023. She will be sworn in at the next council meeting.

Council approved an agreement between Page County and the City of Shenandoah regarding the unincorporated territory of a portion of Grant Township surrounded by the Shenandoah, with Shenandoah Ward 2 in the City of Shenandoah for election purposes. City Administrator AJ Lyman said the unincorporated territory is a small area located west of the extreme south end of Maple Street by the golf course.

Council approved an agreement between Fremont County and the City of Shenandoah to establish an election precinct. Lyman said there are currently no residences within the city limits on the Fremont County side. With the current city boundaries, he said if a residence were to be built on the Fremont County side, they would be considered part of the Farragut precinct.

Council re-appointed Leon McEnaney to the Cemetery Board. His term will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

Council re-appointed Cheryl Dreyer to the Cemetery Board. Her term will expire on Dec. 21, 2026.

Items on the agenda for the Jan. 11, 2022 city council meeting are a demolition project and aerial fire truck bids.