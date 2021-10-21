Medicaid denials reversed ‘891%’ following privatization: state auditor

In its statement Wednesday, DHS officials also noted clinical staff with the Medicaid program review each appeals cases to resolve any identified issues.

“Over the past couple of years, my team and I have made many good faith efforts to demonstrate transparency and integrity with the Auditor of State, which is why this is so disappointing,” DHS Director Kelly Garcia said in a statement.

“I’m proud of the work Iowa’s Medicaid team is doing and I am excited for the positive changes as Director Matney builds out Iowa’s Medicaid team to ensure strong managed care oversight, as well as innovative improvements to the program.

Other findings

Throughout the analysis of these appeals outcomes, Sand said his office discovered a number of instances in which a member’s appeal was misclassified by the managed-care organization as a grievance — meaning the decision was not able to go through the State Fair Hearing process.