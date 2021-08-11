Medical pros, parents call on Reynolds to allow schools to require face masks

After roughly a half-year of precipitous decline thanks in large part to the availability of vaccines, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been increasing sharply over the past two months, according to state public health data.

The 214 Iowans hospitalized with COVID is roughly quadruple what it was two months ago and the highest since April. And the rolling, two-week average of daily new cases is seven times higher than it was just more than six weeks ago.

That state data is now updated only once per week, instead of multiple times daily, under a recent change made by Reynolds’ administration.

New COVID-related hospitalizations have increased 46% from the previous week and the rate of new cases per capita has increased 30% from the previous week, according to the latest pandemic report from the White House.

Especially concerning, infectious disease and public health experts say, is the increasing spread of the virus’ delta variant. The early research suggests the variant spreads more easily and is more dangerous to young people.

And if the virus is allowed to continue to spread, experts warn, other, even more dangerous variants could emerge.