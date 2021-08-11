Medical pros, parents call on Reynolds to allow schools to require face masks

DES MOINES — Last school year, a social media-led, grassroots group of Iowa parents opposed to myriad COVID-19 pandemic mitigation strategies in schools convinced Republican state lawmakers and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds to write two new state laws that addressed their complaints.
On Tuesday, another social media-led, grassroots group of Iowa parents took their pandemic complaints to the Iowa Capitol to call for an end to one of those new laws: the one that prohibits schools from enacting face mask requirements when there is no such requirement from the state government.
The “Safe at School Sit-In” was held on a scorching, sunny Tuesday morning on the Iowa Capitol grounds and attended by roughly 100 supporters. The event was hosted by five Iowa mothers, and was the product of a movement that started out with a social media post.
Under the new law — which in an unusual manner was passed in the early morning hours of one of the final days of this year’s legislative session and signed into law just moments later — schools and local governments cannot have face mask requirements that exceed the state’s requirements. Because the state currently has no face mask requirement, under the new law school districts cannot have a face mask requirement, either.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Speakers at Tuesday’s rally, including parents and medical professionals, called on Reynolds to issue an executive order that would allow school districts to enact face mask requirements if they choose.
“I have a message for Gov. Reynolds: If you are proud of your maskless mandate, you are not understanding science and how multi-layered mitigation works. Please listen to the scientists that are speaking today,” said Melissa Breitwisch, a parent from Cedar Rapids and one of the event’s organizers. “And I also say to you: Never underestimate the grit and fortitude of moms that know science and want a better future for our children, a future in which science directs our decisions, not politics or conspiracy theories. Because us moms won’t stop until science wins.”
In addition to demanding the change in order to preserve public health as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to pick up steam again in Iowa, speakers at Tuesday’s event said the new law breaks the promise of local control. School districts, not the state, advocates argued, should make the final decision that is best for their schools and communities.
In a statement issued by her spokesman, Reynolds argued the ultimate local control lies with parents.
“Parental control is local control and parents have the option to send their kids to school with a mask or not. As I have throughout this pandemic, I trust Iowans to do the right thing and make the decisions about what’s best for themselves and their family,” Reynolds said in the statement.
After roughly a half-year of precipitous decline thanks in large part to the availability of vaccines, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been increasing sharply over the past two months, according to state public health data.
The 214 Iowans hospitalized with COVID is roughly quadruple what it was two months ago and the highest since April. And the rolling, two-week average of daily new cases is seven times higher than it was just more than six weeks ago.
That state data is now updated only once per week, instead of multiple times daily, under a recent change made by Reynolds’ administration.
New COVID-related hospitalizations have increased 46% from the previous week and the rate of new cases per capita has increased 30% from the previous week, according to the latest pandemic report from the White House.
Especially concerning, infectious disease and public health experts say, is the increasing spread of the virus’ delta variant. The early research suggests the variant spreads more easily and is more dangerous to young people.
And if the virus is allowed to continue to spread, experts warn, other, even more dangerous variants could emerge.
“If we continue to allow this to perpetuate, don’t use the masks that we know can stop this spread, we will see worse variants than the delta variant evolve, variants that can eventually become impervious to the mechanisms we currently use like the vaccines, like the masks to fight this pandemic,” said Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease physician and former Democratic candidate for the Iowa Legislature. “We’re on the verge of seeing something way worse than we have seen during the last 18 months.”
Another organizer, Tanya Keith, said the group is in the process of establishing a legal fund for any parents or school districts that wish to sue the state over the new face mask law. Keith said donations are being accepted at iowahomerule.com.
The 2021-2022 school year starts, for most Iowa districts, the week of August 23.