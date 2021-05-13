Meeting to focus on advocacy for Missouri River flood prevention

Area residents, especially those who were directly or indirectly impacted by the catastrophic Missouri River flooding of 2019, are being encouraged to register to take part in a free online session that will be held May 14 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Southwest Iowa was particularly hard hit, with communities and rural areas in Mills and Fremont counties, including Hamburg, Glenwood, Bartlett and Pacific Junction suffering catastrophic losses of homes, businesses and stored corn and soybeans.
During the flooding and in the weeks and months after the flood waters subsided, much of the discussion regarding flood management and control centered on the role of the Army Corps of Engineers and the levee system, said Alicia Vasto, a water policy and advocacy specialist with the Iowa Environmental Council, the organization that will host the online meeting.
“While river management is an important component of flood mitigation, nature-based flood solutions and a changing climate resulting in more intense storm events are equally important and need to be part of conversations with decision-makers,” she said.
The online discussion with area residents will focus on the history of Missouri River management and its implications, nature-based flood solutions that protect communities and restore river function and advocacy basics to develop and hone a flood mitigation message for southwest Iowa decision makers along with how to be an effective advocate.
Vasto said the creation of wetlands – areas where the river can flood without hurting people or property, areas that are safe to be flooded – is an effective, natural means of limiting downstream flood damage. While taking land out of production, returning it to wetlands within the flood plain and consequently “making room for the river,” can be a costly undertaking, she said it’s often more cost effective than building and/or repairing levees as a means of flood control.
“This approach to flood control requires people who are willing to participate,” Vasto said. “It’s most successful where landowners see the value of returning land to wetlands.”
She said the session is designed to be interactive, and the representatives of the Iowa Environmental Council who will be leading the session want to hear from people who have been impacted by the 2019 flooding. Vasto said a portion of the session will be devoted to suggesting means to become an effective advocate and sharing that advocacy message with decision makers.
Area residents interested in taking part in the session can pre-register at iaenvironment.org/moflooding. Registrations will be accepted up to the time of the meeting. Instructions for joining the online session will be sent to those who pre-register. For those who are unable to take part in the online session, the meeting will be recorded, and a link to watch the recorded session will be sent to those who registered.