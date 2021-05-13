Meeting to focus on advocacy for Missouri River flood prevention

Vasto said the creation of wetlands – areas where the river can flood without hurting people or property, areas that are safe to be flooded – is an effective, natural means of limiting downstream flood damage. While taking land out of production, returning it to wetlands within the flood plain and consequently “making room for the river,” can be a costly undertaking, she said it’s often more cost effective than building and/or repairing levees as a means of flood control.

“This approach to flood control requires people who are willing to participate,” Vasto said. “It’s most successful where landowners see the value of returning land to wetlands.”

She said the session is designed to be interactive, and the representatives of the Iowa Environmental Council who will be leading the session want to hear from people who have been impacted by the 2019 flooding. Vasto said a portion of the session will be devoted to suggesting means to become an effective advocate and sharing that advocacy message with decision makers.