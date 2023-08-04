It has been a busy week for Melissa Pauley of Woodbine.

On Aug. 1, she was crowned the 2023 Miss Sidney Rodeo Queen to reign over the 100th running of the prestigious Sidney, Iowa, Championship Rodeo.

“I’ve been a part of this sport my entire life and have loved this rodeo for a long time," she said. "I am so very happy and honored to represent Sidney and their rodeo for their 100th year. I will be able to spread the word about this rodeo and continue to tell others about the wonderful people that make up this community. I also want to continue to encourage our youth and the future generations of rodeo.”

Pauley is the daughter of Jeff Pauley and Irene Blazek from Woodbine. She graduated from Morningside University in 2019 with a degree in applied agricultural and food studies and currently works as a grain accountant for Cogdill Farm Supply in Logan. Growing up in the Woodbine Saddle Club and showing horses in 4-H, Pauley's love of horses and rodeo developed at a young age.

She has previously held the titles of 2014 Woodbine Rodeo Queen and 2016 Miss Interstates Rodeo Association, currently serves as the royalty coordinator for the Woodbine Saddle Club and also leads the serpentine grand entry for the Woodbine Rodeo.

Also competing for the coveted Sidney Rodeo Queen title was J​​essica Meseck, the daughter of Chad and Mary Meseck of Charter Oak. Meseck grew up on a family farm where they row crop and raise commercial beef cattle and horses. She is passionate about rural agriculture, which led her to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Meseck recently graduated from Iowa State University and started as the new mixed animal associate veterinarian at Carroll Veterinary Clinic in Carroll. She founded a local youth drill team in her community and has ridden on an equestrian drill team for 8 years. Meseck represented the Leon, Lenox and Woodbine rodeos as their titleholders and looks forward to participating in rodeo again. Meseck wants to inspire the next generation of young girls to let them know that if they work hard, they can accomplish anything they want if they really put their mind to it.

The queen competition on Aug. 1 had three main components. The ladies had a personal interview with three judges where they were asked about their personality, rodeo knowledge and current events. At the queen luncheon, the two each gave a three-minute speech, and the topic this year was "Rodeo Queen Essentials — What Does Every Rodeo Queen Need?" They also answered impromptu questions for the judges and performed a horsemanship pattern in the arena before coronation. Pauley said everything went very well for her until the horsemanship component, as she was a bit nervous about the horse she was riding.

“I was unable to ride my own horse due to an illness so I borrowed Bella from a friend," she said. "Bella was a bit dramatic and wanted to race once we were in the arena.”

After coronation, Pauley, Meseck and area rodeo queens took part in the Rodeo Grand Entry, which they do every evening to start off the rodeo. Pauley enjoyed a full agenda for the remainder of the week. On Aug. 2, she, 2023 Miss Rodeo Iowa Micah Barnes, 2023 Ringgold County Rodeo Princess Abbie Bruce and 2023 Miss Rodeo Ringgold County Queen Chloe Gross spent the day in Tabor at the library and other businesses in and around Sidney.

Barnes is the daughter of Marty and Kendall Barnes from Alta, and she attended Buena Vista University in Storm Lake and earned a degree in biology while playing basketball. While in college, she competed in college rodeo independently in the Great Plains Region and eventually started the BVU Rodeo Team. Barnes said will make over 100 appearances and travel approximately 30,000 miles both in and out of the state during her reign. Through her travels, she will focus on promoting Iowa agricultural, rodeo and educational opportunities for young women.

Bruce just completed her sophomore year at Creston High School and is an active member of FFA, the Union County Highland Highlights 4-H Club and the Murray Saddle Club. Bruce enjoys volleyball and lifting weights in her free time. Her favorite part of summer is going to local horse shows, competing in the Union County Fair and swimming with her friends.

Gross is the 18-year old granddaughter of Mike and Marcie Page of Creston. Gross has been riding horses since she was very young and began competing in local barrel races and quickly gained a passion for the sport. Gross held the title of Murray Saddle Club Queen in 2021 and was the Horse & Rider 4H Club Queen as well as the East Union FFA Queen title in 2022. When she isn't competing, Gross enjoys spending time with her family and friends as well as training and practicing for upcoming events. She looks forward to inspiring future generations of rodeo athletes and making a lasting impact on the sport.

Queens spent a day in Shenandoah on Aug. 3 shopping at local businesses, visiting with sponsors and enjoying a question/answer session while providing autographed photos at both Garden View and Homestead Assisted Living care centers. On Aug. 4, they traveled to Omaha to visit sponsors and enjoy meeting shoppers and answering questions. On Aug. 5, they took part in Rodeo Days on the square in Sidney and experienced the excitement of the rodeo parade before leading the grand entry for the last performance of the rodeo.

Pauley is looking forward to reigning the next year as the 2023 Sidney Rodeo Queen.

“I am really excited to get to travel and see some new places," she said. "It is such a wonderful opportunity. Holding this title means the world to me because this rodeo has a fantastic and rich history, and I will get to share that with others. This week I am especially looking forward to the alumni rodeo queens getting together because that will be a lot of fun. I am going to enjoy every minute of this week and then will look towards the other opportunities this title will allow me in the coming year.”