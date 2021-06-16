Mental health care advocates celebrate shift in services’ funding mechanism

“It’s big and it’s important,” said Peggy Huppert, executive director of Iowa’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “It was an antiquated way of funding services, and it did not encourage collaboration … because every county was so concerned with what their (mental health property tax) levy was.”

Andrew Allen, president and CEO of YSS, called Wednesday “a big day for Iowans” as the new mental health care funding method was signed into law.

“Today brings hope and opportunity to millions of Iowans, gives them access to behavioral health services statewide,” Allen said. “This work is so important, and the stakes are so high, and the needs are so great.”

Reynolds, the Republican governor, described the new funding system as a “steady and reliable funding source” that puts mental health care services “on firm footing for decades to come” and creates “sustainability and predictability.”