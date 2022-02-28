Midwest Mental Health plans to expand services in southwest Iowa

In 2021, close to six years after opening Midwest Mental Health, Kindra and Michael Weston purchased a two-story building at 600 W. Sheridan Avenue. The building sits across the street from its current location in Shenandoah. Kindra said their business had outgrown their existing space, and this building would offer the additional space they needed and enable them to expand services.

Kindra said they started the process of cleaning out the building and demolition right away, and Crowley Construction began the building back process on Jan. 10 and had the entire main floor framed. She said their initial hope was to have the main floor completed by the end of February, but with a delay in getting product, material and supplies, it looks like it will be sometime in March. She said the electrical and HVAC work on the main floor is complete, and work in those areas has begun on the second floor with a completion date of April or May for the second floor.

With a staff of about 30, Kindra said in the current facility they are operating out of seven offices, so the 18 offices in the new facility will accomdate their current needs and enable them to grow and expand into additional services.

“We’ll have 11 offices on that main floor with a restroom and waiting room for patients, a break area, a couple of storage rooms, and a staff restroom,” said Kindra. “Then upstairs, we’ll have an additional seven offices with a couple of restrooms, another staff break area, and a very large conference room that will be great to utilize for different trainings.”

As for their plan for their current facility, it depends on what the future holds for them as far as expansion of providers and services.

“I’ll say we’re not sure yet because it depends on how many different services and how many different providers we add,” said Kindra. “I’ll say that we’re sort of keeping our options open right now. We’re definitely not in a hurry to make any hasty decisions.”

Currently, Midwest Mental Health offers a variety of therapy ranging from simple mental health evaluations to family therapy, couples therapy, individual therapy for kids and adults, and Behavioral Health Intervention Services (BHIS), Kindra said.

The BHIS providers can work with children at school and children and families in their homes to open up services for families that wouldn’t be able to access services otherwise, Kinda said. She said they currently work with 11 different school districts.

“It’s awesome because so many kids that would not have otherwise been able to access those services are now getting additional help with skill-building or social skills, whatever they need,” said Kindra. “We work very closely with all of those school districts to maintain very good relationships and provide support for them if they need crisis response or whatever they may need additionally.”

Kindra said she feels she has overcome the hurdle of people in a small community not being open-minded about accepting mental health. She feels the clinic has positively impacted the community where there was a vast deficit before.

“I think in a rural setting, people have definitely identified how much the services are needed here and that there’s a lack of providers across the board,” said Kindra. “So I think that the community as a whole is very accepting and excited that we’re expanding.”

Kindra said it is a “fantastic” feeling knowing that they will have a larger space to operate out of and provide those additional services to southwest Iowa. She is amazed to see how much the business had grown so far when it started with just her. There is also a Midwest Mental Health location in Red Oak at 1977 G Avenue, and she did say down the road they may add a third location.

