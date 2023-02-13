If you have a love for animals and nature or just enjoy exceptional photography, you are going to want to head to the Hamburg Library on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Mike Harvey of Shenandoah will be presenting a photography program called Focus on Nature.

Harvey and his wife, Donna, are from central Iowa but made a work-related move and have made Shenandoah their home for over 40 years. Harvey spent many of those years working at Pella and although he considers himself semi-retired, he currently works part time for HyVee and spends countless hours behind the lens of a digital camera. He began his photography journey in 2004 because of his passion for wildlife and nature and it soon became much more than a hobby.

“I bought my first digital camera in 2004, and I quickly found out that, if you want to do wildlife photography you have to have longer lenses and update your equipment as often as you can,” he explained. “And, if you want to get good images and crop them so people can see the detail, you have to have high file resolution to do that."

Harvey said he has always loved wildlife. When he was young, his dad, who was a farmer, would find young orphaned animals whose parents had been killed on the roadway and bring them home to care for them.

“We had some cages and that type of thing. He brought home three little skunks one time. We had a variety of wildlife, so it is just something I kept an interest in,” he said.

The Loess Bluff National Wildlife Refuge near Mound City is one of Harvey’s favorite places to spend time and take photos.

“At the refuge, they have a gravel 10-mile auto tour, and it’s a type of marsh refuge and has diverse inhabitants there. They also get over a million snow geese there during their migration and a huge number of eagles flying through, too," Harvey said.

Patience seems to be a big factor to Harvey’s success.

“I can spend hours. Sometimes I go to the refuge in Missouri, and I might be there all day. I might get there at sunrise to catch the deer moving around and stay until sunset to catch other animals or scenery,” he related.

Harvey’s passion and love of nature has taken him in another direction as well. He currently has two pollinator gardens with various milkweed varieties and other blossoming flowers and vines in his backyard to attract monarchs, bees and swallowtail butterflies.

“There's a big push to sustain pollinators which means any kinds of bees, wasps, etc., that pollinate blossoms because there’s not a lot of that habitat anymore," he said. "One of the things I really love are monarch and swallowtail butterflies. I plant milkweed varieties to attract the monarchs because they need that plant to feed on.”

Harvey searches for the monarch caterpillars to take them inside his house to protect them.

“I want to keep them safe and allow them to form their chrysalis. As soon as they emerge, I release them out to my flower garden," he said. "Last year was a record year because I was able to raise 36 monarchs inside successfully and then release them.”

And, yes, one can be sure Harvey took photographs depicting the metamorphosis and their release.

Harvey’s hobby has slowly turned into a business venture. Besides presenting slide shows at libraries and his church, Harvey has a Facebook page and has recently started a website to sell his images but says there is a learning curve.

“I have a lot to learn about the marketing and social media," he said. "There is a process in that.”

Everything on his website — mikeharveyimages.com — is available in an assortment of mediums, sizes and borders, and he also offers matting and framing. He says he uses a variation of Photoshop for editing sizes and cropping.

“I just make minor adjustments. All the photos that are displayed online are all natural. But I can enhance them to make sure the colors are coming out," he said.

People can expect to see a large number of photos during Harvey’s presentation.

“I’ve got tens of thousands of images," he said. "The ones that really trigger me because of their clarity or subject matter are the ones I share in my program. I have to hone it down, for sure. I go through them fairly fast and then offer time for questions afterwards.”

It should prove to be an enjoyable evening in the meeting room at the Hamburg Public Library on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. as Harvey shares his slideshow presentation, "Focus on Nature."