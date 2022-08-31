Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant set for Sept. 18

The registration deadline for the Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant is fast approaching.

This year's pageant will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the High School Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Those entering this year's pageant must have their entry forms turned in by Wednesday, Sept.10.

Registration forms are available at the Shenandoah elementary and high school buildings or can be picked up at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry office, 629 W. Sheridan, Shenandoah. Entry forms should be returned to Shenandoah Rotary Club, Julie OHara, 1206 W. Sheridan, Shenandoah, IA 51601. No late entries will be accepted.

Girls, kindergarten through third grade for the 2022-2023 school year, may enter the Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant, and freshmen through seniors may enter the Miss Shenandoah Pageant. Entrants must attend the Shenandoah Community Schools, and an entry fee of $15 is due upon registration. Entrants will participate in an opening dance number and contestants are judged on poise, personality, on stage appearance, communication skills and the ability to represent Shenandoah in a positive manner. The competition includes on-stage and judge interviews.

Entrants will practice for the Pageant on Saturday, Sept. 17. Little Miss Shenandoah's practice is at 2 p.m. at the high school, and Miss Shenandoah will begin practice at 2:30 p.m. Practice is required for all entrants who wish to participate in the opening dance number.

Winners will represent Shenandoah in the Shenfest Parade on Sept. 24 and other parades throughout the summer of 2023. Any questions should be directed to Julie O’Hara at 712-215-1506 or via email at ShenandoahRotary@gmail.com.

The Shenandoah Rotary Club is sponsoring the annual event, and Jillian Buzzard, Miss Shenandoah 2021, will be on hand to crown this years’ queens, as will Little Miss Shenandoah of 2021, Kennedy Schoonover. Visiting queens from other communities are welcome to attend the pageant as special guests.

The cost to attend the pageant is $5 for adults and $2 for students.