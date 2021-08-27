Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant set for Sept. 19

The registration deadline for the annual Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant is only two weeks away.
The entry deadline for the Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant sponsored by the Shenandoah Rotary Club is Sept. 10. The pageant is at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Shenandoah High School Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium.
Lauren Haynie, Miss Shenandoah 2019, will be on hand to crown this years’ queens. Little Miss Shenandoah of 2019, Mahi Chaudhari, is unable to help as she is currently in India.
For the 2021-2022 school year, kindergarten through third grade girls may enter the Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant. Shenandoah freshman through seniors may enter the Miss Shenandoah Pageant. Entrants must attend the Shenandoah Community Schools. The entry fee is $15 due upon registration.
Entrants will participate in an opening dance number. Contestants are judged on poise, personality, on-stage appearance, communication skills and the ability to represent Shenandoah in a positive manner. The competition includes on-stage and judge interviews.
Registration forms are available at the schools or can be picked up at the SCIA office, 629 W. Sheridan, Shenandoah or Armanini Style, 718 W. Sheridan, Shenandoah. Forms should be returned to Shenandoah Rotary Club, Julie OHara, 1206 W. Sheridan, Shenandoah, IA 51601. No late entries will be accepted. The cost to attend the pageant is $5 for adults and $2 for students.
Entrants will practice for the pageant on Saturday, Sept. 18. Little Miss Shenandoah practice is at 2 p.m., and high school Miss Shenandoah will begin practice at 2:30 p.m. Practice is required for all those entrants who wish to participate in the opening dance number.
Winners will represent Shenandoah in the Shenfest Parade, Sept. 25, and other parades throughout the summer of 2022. All contestants are encouraged to participate in the ShenFest Parade. Any questions should be directed to Julie O’Hara at 712-215-1506. Visiting queens from other communities are welcome to attend the pageant as special guests.