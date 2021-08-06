Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo Queen Tea

Gary Whipple, commander of the American Legion, Williams-Jobe-Gibson Post 128, gave a cordial welcome and blessing for the Sidney Rodeo Queen Tea. As the queen candidates visited with the judges, everyone enjoyed tea and delicious treats from The Donut Stop, The Sugar Makery, The Sanctuary, Subway and SweetScapes Custom Cakes.
After refreshments, the emcee, Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo 2019-2020, Teigan Parker, reflected on her role as rodeo queen.
“It all came as a whirlwind to me. I wasn’t very prepared when I was asked to take on the title. Oh, boy! I didn’t know what I was getting into. It was something else,” she said.
Parker went on to describe the travels through Iowa and to Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri. Her most unforgettable memory happened right after she was crowned queen in Sidney last year and the story made those in attendance chuckle.
“I had just been crowned queen, and we were getting ready to start our first round around the arena as queen and my horse started bucking, and I thought...great! We’re going to fall off day one. And sure enough. There I was looking up at my horse, and he looked at me as if wondering why I wasn’t on top,” she said.
Parker teared up as she concluded with, “I’m very thankful for the opportunity I have had, the people I’ve met, and the connections I’ve made. I love each queen that I’ve met dearly. They all mean something to me, and I am so happy I got the chance to meet them.”
Each queen candidate was required to present a prepared speech on the topic, “These Boots Were Made for Talking,” and each were introduced by Parker before they gave their speech.
Kayleigh Chilton led off the queen candidate’s speeches.
“The boots of a rodeo queen hold an abundance of knowledge, wisdom, heart, and kindness. I remember watching the queens at the county fair at a young age and seeing the sisterhood the girls made with each other. I knew I wanted to be a part of it.” Chilton told the audience that her favorite boots, dark brown Durangos, hold many memories such as competing at the county fair and showing livestock. “They took me to college and walked me through the halls of the Iowa State University Vet Clinic. They hold so many memories and happiness and joy. They will forever hold a special place in my heart.”
Jessica Meseck started off her queen candidate speech with a Garth Brooks quote, “Blame it all on my roots, I showed up in boots.”
Meseck said, “My boots have been with me in the highest of highs and lowest of lows; they’ve just about seen it all.”
Her favorite pair of boots were given to the person she looks up to the most, her mother. Meseck described her boots, “They have been influential in my life and with me in every step of my career and have supported me mentally, spiritually, and physically. I know when it comes time to retire them, they will stand proudly when another pair comes to take their place in supporting me in my future adventures.”
Queen candidate, Melissa Pauly, started off by saying, “In the last seven years, my boots and I have made memories, big and small.”
Pauly described a quick tour through the highlights of where her boots and she have been and where they are headed next. From their debut in 2014 as she was crowned the Woodbine Rodeo Queen, from high school proms to her college graduation, they once again hit the stage with her. “I’ve even lost track of how many dance floors my boots and I have waltzed,” Pauly continued. “And, after all that, do you think I would come to the Sidney Rodeo without my favorite pair of boots? I wore them this morning for interviews, and I hope to be wearing them on the streets of Sidney later in the week. As for what’s next? I’m open to suggestions and seeing what opportunities life has to offer. As long as I get to wear my favorite pair of boots.”
In Lillie Longhorn’s queen candidate speech, she described the history of boots and how they came to be before talking about her favorite pairs and mentioned to the crowd that her feet were not the first to wear most of her boots. “Many of my boots have been worn by my mom before me. My pink boots are my go to for long rides down the trail and training around the farm. These unique red snakeskin boots I’m wearing have taken me through interviews, speeches and modeling in the same classic style that they carried my mom. My black Justin boots have taken me many a mile from pleasure shows and showmanship to barrel racing and rodeos. They have been there for so many memories that are precious to me, and with a little loving care these boots can last to make new stories for the next generation.” Longhorn summarized her speech, “I’m reminded of the memories of joys and the tears, the achievements and the fears. Those boots just keep on talking all throughout the years.”
The candidates modeled their formal Western wear as Parker described each queen’s decision to choose the dress they wore to the tea. Then each candidate was asked three impromptu questions. Questions included topics related to social media, gun laws, America’s farmers, and the probability of a female president, all controversial issues in today’s society. Candidates were also each asked a specific question related to rodeo and rodeo competition and a third question was asked that was more personal to better depict each candidate’s personality.
Lillie Longhorn was crowned Miss Sidney Rodeo Queen at the Coronation held at 7 p.m., Aug. 3 at the rodeo grounds before the first rodeo performance. First runner up was Melissa Pauley and second runner up was Kayleigh Chilton. Melissa Pauley was the winner in the speech category. Appearance and horsemanship went to Lilly Longhorn. People’s Choice and Miss Congeniality went to Kayleigh Chilton.
The judges for the queen candidates were: Rachel Bergren, Villisca; Brittany Gunn, Miss Rodeo Iowa, Jefferson; and Mandy Kirchner, Clarinda.