Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo Queen Tea

Pauly described a quick tour through the highlights of where her boots and she have been and where they are headed next. From their debut in 2014 as she was crowned the Woodbine Rodeo Queen, from high school proms to her college graduation, they once again hit the stage with her. “I’ve even lost track of how many dance floors my boots and I have waltzed,” Pauly continued. “And, after all that, do you think I would come to the Sidney Rodeo without my favorite pair of boots? I wore them this morning for interviews, and I hope to be wearing them on the streets of Sidney later in the week. As for what’s next? I’m open to suggestions and seeing what opportunities life has to offer. As long as I get to wear my favorite pair of boots.”

In Lillie Longhorn’s queen candidate speech, she described the history of boots and how they came to be before talking about her favorite pairs and mentioned to the crowd that her feet were not the first to wear most of her boots. “Many of my boots have been worn by my mom before me. My pink boots are my go to for long rides down the trail and training around the farm. These unique red snakeskin boots I’m wearing have taken me through interviews, speeches and modeling in the same classic style that they carried my mom. My black Justin boots have taken me many a mile from pleasure shows and showmanship to barrel racing and rodeos. They have been there for so many memories that are precious to me, and with a little loving care these boots can last to make new stories for the next generation.” Longhorn summarized her speech, “I’m reminded of the memories of joys and the tears, the achievements and the fears. Those boots just keep on talking all throughout the years.”