Mock training held at Wilson Aquatic Center

Lifeguards put their skills to work Friday, July 29, during a mock training scenario at the Wilson Aquatic Center in Shenandoah.

On Friday afternoon Brynlee Cullin posed as the victim who had hit her head when jumping into the pool during the mock drowning exercise. Lifeguard Cambre Millikan swiftly jumped into the pool to help Cullin, not knowing it was a training exercise.

While the weekly training the lifeguards participate in is essential, Gabby Sparks, pool manager, said this surprise annual mock drowning exercise with a real victim puts things into perspective for the lifeguards.

“This is all a surprise for them, so they don’t know what day or what time,” Sparks said. “I plan it all without their help, and it’s just at a random time with a random kid. It really does put it into perspective for them and it’s good practice.”

Millikan said during the mock drowning Friday that the lifeguards went through each step of saving the victim that might occur during an actual situation. Those steps included placing the victim on a backboard, performing CPR and having the EMS from Shenandoah Medical Center arrive on the scene, where the victim was placed onto a stretcher and loaded into the back of the ambulance.

“It’s a whole different experience,” Millikan said.

Sparks said she felt the mock drowning training went well.

“They had Brynlee out of the water in four minutes and had her on the backboard and started compressions,” Sparks said. “They were all professional, knew exactly what to do, kept her secure and safe, and talked to her the whole time.”

Sparks said with 12 new lifeguards this year at the Wilson Aquatic Center, they have done additional training and said she has an excellent staff at the pool this year.

While incidents at the Wilson Aquatic Center are minimal, Millikan reminds swimmers, “When a lifeguard tells you to do something, make sure you listen and understand we’re not trying to be mean; we’re there to help.”