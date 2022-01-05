Monitoring of vaccination mandate remains a concern for Page County

As the Supreme Court prepared to hear arguments regarding a potential COVID-19 vaccination mandate, the Page County Board of Supervisors continued its discussion on Jan. 3 on how to monitor the possible regulations and its safety program as a whole.

Oral arguments challenging the COVID-19 vaccination requirements proposed by the administration of President Joe Biden were scheduled to be heard Jan. 7 by the Supreme Court. Depending on the results of those arguments, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) could start issuing fines as early as Jan. 10 for employers with 100 or more employees that are not complying with the mandate.

"In all fairness, whether we like it or not, we have to at least be prepared to look at what we need to do so we have some plan of action so we don't get caught scrambling at the last minute," Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said.

"It's a terrible situation. Hopefully, a week from today, we can discuss something else and not this," Supervisor Chuck Morris said. "I think all indications are the Supreme Court is going to rule pretty quickly. I think they'll rule before the 10th and maybe all of this has just been a waste of time. Let's hope so."

In recent weeks, the board has discussed whether an additional employee needs to be hired by the county to oversee the safety program for the various departments or if the department heads could manage their portion of the program. The prior safety director left the county in June of 2021 and Mark Shaffer of Molyneaux Insurance was hired to serve as a safety consultant for the county.

Armstrong said Monday he has spoken to Shaffer about the status of the safety program. Armstrong said the biggest concern appears to ensuring employees are up to date on required safety training and that the training sessions are properly documented.

Morris said he spoke to several department heads and they seemed willing to assist with tracking the training programs. However, if an incident arises with OSHA, it may be better to not have the department head involved.

"If OSHA comes to town, it's never fun to deal with. So you almost need a point person. I don't know if the department heads fully understand that," Morris said.

The challenges of overseeing the safety program would only be compounded for the department heads, Morris said if they would also have to monitor the OSHA COVID-19 standard. The standard would require proof of vaccination or weekly testing of unvaccinated employees. Unvaccinated people who test positive would have to be escorted off the job site.

"How can we best do it and most efficiently do it? Obviously that's our goal. But if something breaks down, this board is ultimately responsible to the taxpayers if we screw up and get a big fine levied," Morris said.

During its meeting Dec. 28, 2021, the Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 in favor of adopting a policy to comply with the OSHA standard if implemented. Supervisor Jacob Holmes voted against the policy.

Under the terms of that policy, the monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccinations would flow through the office of the Page County Auditor.

However, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said she had concerns about her office trying to manage all the unvaccinated employees in county. She said the county may be best to explore the potential of having each department head enter the information for their respective employees.

Since Page County is right at the threshold of 100 employees to comply with the OSHA standard, Holmes questioned if some part-time employees could be reclassified to put Page County under the limit. He said there are some employees that only worked approximately 50 hours per year for the county.

"This sounds like a nightmare," Holmes said. "Boy, I sure think that sounds a lot simpler to really work at that list and do it right. Don't do anything funny, but do it alright, and avoid all of this insanity, for now, anyway."

"There are different criteria to be considered contract labor. So, if (the state auditors) come in and feel they should not be, in past audits, they have advised us that we should pay them through payroll," Wellhausen said. "Contract labor isn't necessarily based on the number of hours. It's based on the work and the circumstances behind that."

No action was taken by the board Monday regarding the oversight of the safety program and the OSHA standard. Instead, the board instructed Wellhausen to research the possibility of having the department heads assist with the process.

In other business, Wendy Mueller of West Central Community Action met with the board by Zoom to review a budget request for the agency. Mueller said the agency was requesting $3,500 in funding, which is the same amount West Central Community Action received in the past.

In the past year Mueller said West Central Community Action provided more than $1.3 million in services to Page County. This included serving 679 households consisting of more than 1,500 individuals.