Moratorium for Page County wind ordinance back on the agenda

Page County may soon have a moratorium in place for future wind projects.

The Page County Board of Supervisors went into a closed session during their March 22 meeting to discuss their options in amending the Wind Energy Conversion System Ordinance for Page County. At their last meeting on March 15, Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen said he had received a letter from the law firm representing InVenergy, the developer proposing the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. He viewed it as a potential threat of litigation and suggested a closed session to the supervisors.

Following the closed session, Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong requested that the county’s legal counsel draw up a moratorium request on future wind projects and for it to be placed on the March 29 meeting to discuss/approve a possible moratorium for any future wind projects.

“That way, it will give us time to start putting together more exact details,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong acknowledged the previous discussions and insight on wind projects and said, “I know that we’ve had a lot of good discussions and a lot of important input.”

Armstrong said a possible moratorium would give the supervisors time to go through the ordinance.

“We can go through the ordinance and reevaluate step by step and make sure that we’re ready for the future,” said Armstrong.

Holmes agreed but said the amendments should have been done a year or two ago to the county wind ordinance.

“It’s very upsetting,” said Holmes. “I’m glad we’re going to look at it now, though.”

In other business:

Page County Engineer J.D. King gave an update, and the supervisors approved a resolution to modify accomplishment year projects fiscal year 2022 Essex West Bridge and B-61 Bridge.