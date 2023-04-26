The North American Trail Ride Conference will once again conduct a competitive trail riding clinic and Leisure Division ride at Pierce Creek Recreation Area near Essex. This year's event is scheduled for the weekend of July 8-9.

Clinic participants will learn how to bring their trail riding enjoyment to a whole new level through competitive trail riding. Some of the best trail riders in our four-state region will provide hands-on instruction.

The event goals are to increase awareness about NATRC and competitive trail riding, to enhance the partnership between riders and their horses and to showcase the facilities and horse trails at Pierce Creek Recreation Area.

"NATRC is a nonprofit organization that sanctions distance competitive trail rides for riders of all equine breeds and from all disciplines," said ride manager Alex Braun. "For over 60 years, through these rides, we have been educating horse owners about how to care for and manage horses ridden over long distances.

'The competitors are friendly, welcoming and helpful to new contestants. In addition, NATRC is offering a free membership to all first-time members in 2023."

A NATRC competitive trail ride covers a measured and marked distance within a specified window of time. The judging begins at the preliminary examination and ends at the final examination.

Judges evaluate the equines (horses, ponies and mules) on condition, soundness and trail manners. They evaluate the riders on horsemanship, as it applies to trail riding, and caring for horses naturally (without drugs or artificial appliances) during and after a day on the trail. The emphasis is on education, safety and sportsmanship in a fun, family-oriented environment.

The Pierce Creek clinic will start with participant check-in on Saturday, July 8 at 2 p.m. Clinic presentations will start promptly at 2:30 p.m. and will conclude at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the clinic, two Leisure Division CTRs will be offered, one each on Saturday and Sunday mornings. These LeD rides will begin with the check-in of riders at 8 a.m. each day.

The distance for each ride will be 10 to 12 miles at a pace of approximately 3.5 mph. There will be one horse pulse and respiration check and three to five judging observations. The trails are barefoot equine friendly.

These rides are nationally sanctioned NATRC rides and members will earn points towards regional year-end awards and mileage. Teams will be scored and placed first through sixth.

For clinic and ride details follow this link https://natrcr6.org/schedule/ and click on Pierce Creek Clinic and Ride to view the clinic and ride information page and to get signed up today.

For more information email alexdouglasbraun@gmail.com or call 402-414-7030.