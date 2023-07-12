It was a perfect day for both horse and rider, according to Alex Braun, the North American Trail Ride Conference ride manager, for a competitive trail ride at Pierce Creek Equestrian Area.

On July 8-9, 15 competitors from three states took to the trails to test their horsemanship skills, how to pace a ride and how the horse is cared for before, during and after the ride.

The NATRC has six regions covering the United States from Alaska to Florida. Each region puts on rides in their geographic area and maintains a schedule of their rides.

Region 6 is made up of six states, which includes Iowa. There are a variety of rides, and this trail ride was the Leisure Division, which is for horses 4 years of age and older with the mileage ranging from 8-12 miles per day, at a pace of 3-4.5 mph.

The big event coming up for Region 6 is a competitive trail ride at Indian Caves in Shubert, Nebraska, Sept. 16-17. It is the 50th anniversary of the ride, and is the longest standing ride in the nation.

Mary Fettes, an NATRC volunteer from Sibley, said she has also competed in competitive events but her job for the day was to time the riders and their horses.

“I am the timer, so I mark down when everyone leaves, and we time them out in about 30 second intervals," Fettes said. "The judge will do observations along the way. They will go along the trail and ask the riders to do something else, a variety of things such as riding up or down a hill, check their riding position and things like that."

That day's route was about 8 miles long, Fettes said.

"Riders get penalized points if they come in too fast or too slow,” she continued.

Before it starts, riders and horses are judged on their mount. Judges see if the horse is lined up properly and stays in place. They also check the efficiency of the rider by observing the placement of the saddle, the leg swing over the horse and the landing on the saddle.

Braun said another key part of the ride is that part way through all the horses are stopped and judged on metabolics.

“It is required that they stand for 10 minutes so their pulse and respiration is taken to ensure they are fit enough to continue the ride," Braun said. There are certain criteria that need to be met so the horses are not overly stressed.”

John Zeliff, the president of the NATRC Executive Board and a member the board of directors for Region 6, was also a competitor for the trail ride

"We sanction rides nationally, and our rides are in the four state area," Zeliff said. "It’s for people who enjoy trail riding and want a little more. The competitiveness takes it to a whole new level and adds just a bit of a challenge."

While it's a timed event, Zeliff said it's not a race.

"Riders get a map and a distance to complete with a window of 30 minutes to complete it," Zeliff said. "The time adds another dimension as to knowing your horse and developing that partnership with your horse so you know how fast you’re moving and can pace yourself along the route. In doing these competitive rides, we get to ride in so many unique places.”

Zeliff added that there are many wonderful volunteers that help put on an event wherever they go.

The ride manager agreed.

“I get a lot of help from a lot of tenured people from all over to put a ride together," Braun said. "It has been a great weekend so far, and the best weather we could ask for. My favorite thing about the ride is the camaraderie. Last night, we had a campfire and potluck and sat around and talked for hours. We are from all walks of life, very geographical diverse and we just sat and got to know each other better.”

Asked why a ride in Shenandoah was scheduled, Zeliff noted that the membership is spread out.

"We search to find the parks we like to ride," Zeliff said. "We had our fist ride here last year, and we really liked it. It was a very successful ride. It’s beautiful. For a county level park, this one is very nice!”

Equestrian Area volunteer Joyce Kruse said that NATRC officials went around the park and trail with her a couple years ago and said they would like to come back and have one of their national rides here

"It’s awesome," Kruse said. "I love to have these people come here. They came last year, and wanted to come back, and I am really glad they come here to use our facility.”

Kruse added that dozens of volunteers have worked on the trail for over 10 years.

“We’ve done a ton of work out here again this year, and it is looking good," Kruse said. "This place has been built by volunteers, grants, and donations."

The winners of the trail ride were Ruby Rinne of Nebraska for the Junior Division; Megan Place of Iowa for the Adult Division, and Helen Smith of Nebraska for the Experienced Division.