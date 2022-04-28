New ATV/UTV and golf cart ordinances for Essex

The Essex City Council adopted changes to their current golf cart regulations at the regular April 13 meeting. Golf carts can now be used within city limits by anyone in possession of a valid city-issued permit who is at least 16 years of age. This is a change from the previous 18 years of age requirement. Golf cart permits will also now be valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.

Additionally, all-terrain and off-road utility vehicle owners may now apply for a year-long permit which allows for use of these vehicles within city limits. Permit forms can be obtained from the city, and issued permits will run from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. The ATVs or UTVs in question must have working headlights and taillights, and the operator must be at least 18 years of age and in possession of a valid state-issued driver’s license. Before permits will be issued, owners must also provide proof of insurance. Separate permits and stickers will need to be purchased for each different vehicle, and the cost for each is $25.

Colton Dinsdale of Ferguson Waterworks was present at the meeting to provide an update about delays with the changeout of water meters. Company workers ran into problems with meters being the incorrect size. Dinsdale explained, “We made a business decision and decided to order [meters of the correct size] that are going to come in September. This is a huge demand meter right now across the nation, and you guys are on the waiting list as the order went in.”

The council did have the option to switch to a different type of meter, but they opted to wait for the new shipment of meters in order to stick with their original choice. Some meters have already been replaced, but others will be changed out later this year. Dinsdale stated, “We scheduled 122 [changeouts]. Of those, 77 were completed. . ., and we had to cancel about 45, due to the fact that we didn’t have the right size meter and because we didn’t want our guy going into the house multiple times.”

Mayor Calvin Kinney, after conferring with city workers, stated “It will take us some time, but we’re going to be okay if we go with what we’ve already planned on and stay pat to our plan. We’re going to go a little longer and a little later in the year, but we’ve already paid for them and have a plan in place.”

Citizens who have had meters replaced have given positive feedback mentioning that the installations are quick, and the Ferguson Waterworks employees completing the installations are both knowledgeable and courteous. Those whose meters have not been changed out can expect to hear from Ferguson sometime after Sept. 19.

Planning is well under way for the 2022 Essex Labor Day Festival. The Essex Community Club (ECC) has been hard at work planning this four-day event. Activities will span from Fri., Sept. 2 through Labor Day, Mon. Sept. 5. Cassie Lundgren of the ECC attended the meeting to both update the council and remind them that many volunteers will be needed for the planned activities.

Those interested can attend ECC meetings, which are regularly held on the fourth Thursday of each month (Apr. 28), or Labor Day planning meetings, which are held on the first Monday of each month (May 2).

In other business:

-The council was presented with a $1,000 grant disbursement from MidAmerican Energy as part of the Trees Please! Initiative.

-All Departmental Reports were accepted, which included the hiring of new Library Director Sabrina Marriott.

-Kevin and Cheryl Terry spoke to the board about continued concerns with their neighbors and unsanitary conditions. Concerns included improper disposal of trash and sighting of rodents. Blockage of driveways with vehicles was also brought up.

-Members of the Shenandoah Medical Board were in attendance to provide information and request possible funding from the council to aid in the current EMS crisis. The board is hoping to have EMS services declared as essential if it can carry a supermajority on the November ballots.

-The board accepted a Change in Scope of Services for the Sanitary Sewer project. John Krager, engineer with JEO Consulting explained needed repairs that were discovered in addition to previously-approved work being done. Part of the work will require County Attorney Mahlon Sorensen to request paperwork from Page County Abstract before proceeding. The additional cost is $56,200.

-First readings of Resolutions 2022-14: Zoning Article III Building Line, 2022-16 Proposing Extraterritorial Jurisdiction, 2022-17 Amendment Nuisance Abatement, and 2022-18 Solar Regulation were passed.

-A one-year bid from B & A Landscaping was accepted formowing.

-The purchase of an Echo quick switch was approved in the amount of $11,825. The switch will be installed at the school.

-Residents will be able to dispose of car and truck tires during city clean up at the cost of $2 per tire. Tires need to be removed from rims.

-Bids were accepted for new doors for City Hall as well as rekeying of doors at City Hall and the library.

-Cleanup and renovation proceed at 710 Iowa Avenue. SWIPCO is currently letting bids for asbestos abatement.

-Mayor Kinney was pleased with progress at the Bales and Murphy properties. The council plans to offer an extension to these families to have cleanup completed by city cleanup week.