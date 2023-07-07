The Fremont County Conservation Board expressed their appreciation to Connie Scott at their July 5 meeting. Scott attended her last meeting after serving a five-year term.

Conservation Director Doug thanked Scott for her service.

"I think it’s been a good five years, and we’ve gotten better every year," he said. "We really appreciate you.”

President Sherry Gilbert also thanked Scott for the work she’s done during her tenure.

The board’s next step was accepting their new board member, Ruth Paper of Hamburg, to the board.

“We want to welcome Ruth Paper to the Conservation Board. Ruth, thank you for your willingness to serve," Gilbert said.

Paper’s decision to apply to the board was an easy one for her.

“We need to take care of what we have here," she said. "We have a beautiful golf course and so much else to offer. If I can help, I want to be able to do that."

In other business:

• The board elected new officers for the fiscal year 2023-24 at their July 5 meeting.

Gilbert was elected President of the Board. She joined the board in September 2014, replacing a board member who was unable to fulfill their five-year term. Gilbert was re-appointed for two additional terms and was first elected Chairman in July 2018 and has held the position since that time.

Bob Geiger was elected as Vice Chairman. He was first appointed to the board in July 2017 and re-appointed to the board in 2022. He has held the Vice Chairman position since July 2018.

Paper was elected to the Secretary position.

• Weber went over the business report and was thrilled to announce that membership to the golf course increased considerably from previous years.

“Our membership is up to 152 memberships from last year’s 138," he said. "We have a lot of new faces coming in and a lot of people playing. Our rounds are also way up, so our revenue is way up for this point in the season. We are very busy, and even our tournaments are full. And, again, I think it’s a testament to what Kris (Henneman) and his staff has done. The course is beautiful. As long as we keep plugging away the way we have, we are going to have a fantastic year.”

• Hennenman, golf course superintendent, reported that he and his crew spent a day cleaning up the course in the past week.

“With the storm last week, we had a lot of branches and leaves throughout the course," he said. "We had a few volunteers come out and help, too, or we wouldn't have gotten done. Everything is now looking good. We also fixed the boat ramp at Pinky’s Glen, so that has been taken care of. We made a nice gradual approach to it.”

Hennenman said he has also had to deal with and repair two vandalism issues on the course. Weber commented that he would ask for extra patrol by the county sheriff’s department to help prevent another occurrence.

• The board approved DOT road signs for Pinky’s Glen and the county’s RV Park for a total cost of $1,180. There will be two signs for each park posted on Highway 2.

“For county conservation signs, the RV Park and Pinky’s Glen are the two that are eligible for our county," Board member Becca Castle said. "It will involve two of the large arrowhead signs for each, and we can put symbols down below. Each arrowhead sign is $175, and the symbols are $60 per symbol. We’ll put the camping and the fishing symbols on the Pinky’s Glen signs and, for the RV Park, we can put the picnic and archery symbols. We can’t do the camping symbol because there has to be 20 electrical spots. If that changes, we can always add it.”

Castle indicated that DOT can only post signs on state highways and a request to place signs elsewhere would have to come from the county supervisors.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Conservation Board will be held Aug. 2.