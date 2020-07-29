New family practice provider joins SMC

Shenandoah Medical Center is pleased to welcome a new Family Practice provider to their healthcare team. Chase Brown, DO, will join the family practice team at Shenandoah Medical Center to serve the healthcare needs of both children and adults in Southwest Iowa.
Dr. Brown is a Utah native, but has also lived in Iowa, Alaska, and Germany for multiple years. He attended Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. He went on to attend osteopathic medical school at Des Moines University and later moved back Utah where he completed his residency training in Family Medicine at Utah Valley University. He completed his residency training in June of 2020 and was honored to receive the Unit Physician of the Quarter.
When speaking about his specific practice, Dr. Brown mentioned, “While I enjoy providing all aspects of family medicine care, I do have particular interest in the areas of Obstetrics, emergency medicine, inpatient medicine, preventative care, sports medicine, and small office procedures such as joint injections, dermatological, IUD, Nexplanon, and vasectomies. I am also very excited to be back in Iowa!”
Dr. Brown and his wife Jennifer have four children: Valerie, Gavin, Devrie, and Harvey. He stays busy outside of the clinic by playing basketball, woodworking, fishing, and hiking. Dr. Brown will begin to see patients on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Chase Brown, please call 712-246-7400.
