What was once a dilapidated property in Imogene has been transformed into a usable park and space for mental health awareness.

Carla Kucirek, a member of the Sons & Daughters of Imogene, said after the property was donated, community members started the project in the spring of 2022 after being awarded a $8,170 grant from the Fremont County Community Foundation. She said it is now a peaceful space.

“We hired someone to level it, tile it, clear some trees and lay a crushed limestone path,” Kucirek said. “We now have a little parking pad and picnic tables, benches, hammocks and some artwork.”

On Sept. 17, a dedication ribbon cutting was held at the Irish Rose Forest Park 404 Third St., Imogene, a half block east of the St. Patrick Church. The event included mental health agencies on site to provide information. Kucirek hopes it can become an annual event.

“We just want to communicate to the public that we’re trying to dissolve the stigma of anyone having mental health issues and say that you belong in Imogene,” Kucirek said.

Kucirek said the Sons & Daughters of Imogene is a broad not-for-profit community organization with financial support from core families throughout southwest Iowa and beyond. She said there are 30 to 40 active members.