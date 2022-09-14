New location for Shen Music Booster pop can cages

The Shenandoah Music Boosters have announced a new location for their pop can cages this week.

The pop can cages located in the parking lots of the Hy-Vee and Fareway stores in Shenandoah have been one of the Music Booster's largest fundraisers over the years. Julie Murren, Shenandoah Music Booster president, said the volume of recyclable cans and bottles they see in the cages has increased with the closure of the Clarinda and Red Oak redemption centers. She said the volume has increased to the point it has become too large of a job for the volunteers cleaning those cages out to keep up with.

Murren said Shen’s Cans Redemption Center, located just north of Shenandoah at 1872 A Ave., has graciously offered a space outside their building for the can cages to be relocated to, and the redemption center staff will empty the cages out daily for the Music Boosters. She added that the Music Boosters will still receive the return deposit from the cans and bottles that will go toward their fundraising efforts.

With the location change this week, Murren said it will still be important to keep glass bottles separate from cans and plastic bottles and reminded everyone that items placed in the cages must have the 5-cent return deposit.

“Please, no milk jugs, dog food cans, or things like that,” said Murren. “Those are recyclables, and we hope that people continue to recycle, but they don’t have a return deposit.”

Murren added that the redemption center could not accept smashed cans.

The Shenandoah Music Boosters is a non-profit organization consisting of parents and community members that support the school’s music programs and the students and staff involved in the programs. The Boosters offer financial support for the music programs and have purchased items such as band uniforms, choir robes, instruments, flags, trophy cases and a sound system for the auditorium. The Boosters also purchase end-of-the-year awards for the music programs and help purchase meals for students when traveling to contests.