New options released for quarantine period

According to a release from Page County Public Health on Dec. 2, the CDC has released new options to shorten a quarantine period related to COVID-19. These new guidelines apply to those that have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case and remain asymptomatic.

• If you have been exposed to COVID-19 AND have no symptoms AND get tested on or after day 5 of your quarantine AND test negative, you only need to quarantine for seven days from the date of exposure.

• If you have been exposed to COVID-19 AND have no symptoms AND choose not to get tested, you only need to quarantine for ten days from the date of exposure.

• If you have been exposed to COVID-19 AND are having symptoms, you should continue your 14-day quarantine and get tested.

• If you test positive at any point, you should isolate for ten days from symptom onset or date of the test (whichever occurred first).

The science and background behind these guidelines can be found online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/scientific-brief-options-to-reduce-quarantine.html.

Symptom monitoring and masking should continue for 14 days, even if quarantine is shortened.

Please remember that symptoms of COVID-19 vary greatly. Common symptoms are loss of taste or smell, fatigue/tiredness, cough, runny nose, and fever. We’ve also had people report headaches, muscle aches, diarrhea, irritated eyes, sinus pressure, and chest pain. Not everyone will experience each of these symptoms, and some may only have a mild onset of one or two symptoms. COVID can mimic seasonal allergies or a mild cold. Be aware of what your body is telling you, treat mild symptoms seriously, and stay home even when you are mildly ill.