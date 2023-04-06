Have you ever thought about growing a small garden but just don’t have the space at your home?

Jenna Johnson, a relatively new resident of the Shenandoah community, has decided to reorganize the Shenandoah Community Garden at a new location this year. In 2021 a community garden was started in Sportsman Park, but this location did not work well due to the lack of water access.

With much enthusiasm and several community members behind her, Johnson is working with the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Department to plant the community garden within Gee Park this year, located on the opposite side of McComb Park along Anna Crose Road and next to the tennis courts.

She said this location would not only provide water access 10 feet from the garden plots, but it would also be viewable from the road, which she hopes would increase interest from the community.

Reasonably new to gardening herself, Johnson said learning to garden and grow her fresh produce is something she is passionate about and wants to share the experience with the community. During the first year, she said it would be all about learning and trying new things to see what works.

Companion planting will also be encouraged but not required, as there are many flowers that will deter pests and keep the gardens looking beautiful.

Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Kevin Olson said the city department would till the ground and mark the plots for the community garden this first year. However, going into the second year, the plan is to purchase raised beds with funds from a matching grant provided by the Shenandoah Rotary Club.

There will be two options available for individuals interested in gardening.

The first option is 3x8 foot individual plots for $20, where you would be responsible for purchasing the plants or seeds, planting, maintaining, and harvesting that plot.

The second option will be a community share plot that you could be part of for $25. Johnson said this option may be more suitable for individuals who are new to gardening or have a busy lifestyle but still enjoy fresh produce. She said the collective community gardeners would take care of the shared plot and work together as a team to plant, maintain and share the harvested crops.

“The community shared plot is a place where gardeners can feel more comfortable with a team behind them,” Johnson said.

Johnson said seeds would be provided for the shared plot, but contributions of seeds are welcome. She said the number of interested individuals would determine the size of the shared gardening plot.

The Shenandoah Public Library also offers seeds free to the community gifted to them by businesses and organizations.

Library Director Carrie Falk said the seeds are sorted by type, and patrons are welcome to take full or partial packets depending on their needs. She said community members could also bring seeds they have dried from heirloom varieties or unused seed packets to the library to share with others.

Johnson said charging for the plots will give people the feeling of being invtested in the project and the funds will go towards next years community garden and help purchase gardening tools that can be shared within the collective community garden. She asks those renting plots this first year to bring their own gardening tools.

Johnson said the last frost date projected for the area is April 26 and hopes to have plants and seeds in the ground at the community garden by May.

Anyone interested in helping with the community garden, offering knowledge or resources, or renting a plot this first year can reach Johnson by email at jdeckjohn@gmail.com or on the Shenandoah Community Garden Facebook page.