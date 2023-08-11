The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah and the Shenandoah ShenDig BBQ Championships are proud to announce a new partnership with the Fareway Meat and Grocery Store of Shenandoah for the 2024 BBQ Championship on July 19-20.

For the past two BBQ championships held at the Shenandoah Elk’s Lodge, the Fareway Meat and Grocery Store have proudly sponsored part of the Protein (Meat) cooked by competing teams for the free sampler plates for the public during the Saturday portion of the Championships. This week the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah was notified by Meat Department Manager Lorenzo Davila and Store Manager Aaron O’Brien that the Store was contributing an additional $1,000 cash to the payout for the Grand Champion winner of the event in 2024. This brings the total cash payout for the Grand Champion of the “Shendig” to $1,700 — one of the largest cash payouts for the Grand Champion of a KCBS event in the Iowa/Nebraska region.

In addition to over $5,000 in cash payouts for the top 10 finishers in each category, The Reserve and Grand Champion the ShenDig has contributed to numerous organizations in the Shenandoah Community from their proceeds as well as pushing a positive financial impact for the retail shopping areas of the community. This cash award by the Fareway Store of Shenandoah will raise the level of notoriety of the contest in the Midwest region and gain additional visibility of the community to the BBQ community of the entire Midwest.

A world-class KCBS BBQ championship event like the ShenDig would not be possible without the incredible support of the Sponsors throughout Shenandoah’s business community and couldn’t survive without the amazing support of an army of volunteers numbering well over 100. The Forum is Proud to have this kind of support and looks forward to an incredible competition in 2024.

The Forum to Revitalize is proud to engage the community of Shenandoah, excite the community to it’s events and direction and actively engages the community in it’s Revitalization efforts.