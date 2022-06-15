New provider starts in SMC Tabor Clinic

Shenandoah Medical Center is pleased to welcome a new family practice provider to their healthcare team. Tara Goodman, ARNP has joined Shenandoah Medical Center’s clinic in Tabor and Sidney to serve the healthcare needs of children from birth to 21 years in Southwest Iowa.

Tara was born and raised in Southwest Iowa and lives on a farm in Mills County. Tara obtained her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 2002 at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. She later went on to obtain her Masters as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in 2011 from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Tara has over 20 years of experience in pediatric medicine, and has been practicing in Southwest Iowa as a primary care pediatric nurse practitioner for the past 10 years.

When speaking about her specific practice, Tara mentioned, “I love all aspects of pediatrics, and have a special interest in pediatric/adolescent mental health.”

Tara and her husband, Dusty, have four daughters along with four dogs, one cat, one rabbit, three chickens, and two miniature cows. Tara’s daughters keep her busy outside of the clinic with their sporting events, dance, 4H and other activities. When time allows, she also enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading and walking.

Tara began seeing patients in Tabor June 13. She will also see patients at the Sidney Clinic on Tuesdays. To schedule an appointment with Tara, please call 712-246-7245.