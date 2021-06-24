New sport available in Shenandoah

Shenandoah has a new sport to play and it’s growing rapidly in popularity in several Midwest cities.

That sport is pickleball, which is similar to tennis and ping pong, according to Sports Plex owner Dave Hughes, who had the court built at his facility, located on Highway 59 in Shenandoah, just north of the intersection between Highways 59 and 2.

Hughes was introduced to the sport by his son, Lucas, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA in Newton, Iowa, and said he quickly fell in love with it.

“It’s a fast game that’s easy to play and doesn’t take very long,” Hughes said.

The game is played with a wiffle ball with each player holding a solid paddle that’s a little bigger than a ping pong paddle.

Pickleball is played on a court 44 feet by 20 feet and can be played in a singles or doubles format. Games are played to 11, win by two, with only the serving individual/team able to score a point.

Hughes said it’s a great sport for all ages, saying it’s more of a finesse game, unlike tennis, which can be controlled by an athlete with a lot of power in their shot