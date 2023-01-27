Nina Embree hired as Fremont County Attorney's office legal assistant

At its regular weekly meeting on Jan. 25, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution for a new hire for the county attorney’s office at county attorney Peter Johnson’s recommendation.

“Nina Embree will be our full time legal assistant," Johnson said. "She used to work here, so she is already off and running with very little training needed, which is excellent to help get my office back where it needs to be. I am catching up and am almost there. I really appreciate your support in that.”

Embree, a graduate of Shenandoah who resides in Emerson, previously held the same position from 2015 to 2021. The position came open again in early December when Ashley Greedy, who previously held the position, resigned.

Embree said she worked for four attorneys during her first stint as the legal assistant.

“I first worked with Corey Becker before he left, and then I worked with James Berger when he was the interim attorney," she said. "Then I got to work with Brenna Bird before she went to Guthrie County. When Brenna left, that ‘s when Naeda Elliot and Tyler Loontjer came in.”

Embree left the position to work for a defense attorney, and then decided it was not for her.

“I am so happy to be back. I really like this line of work,” she said.

County engineer Dan Davis was happy to open three bids for pavement markings for the supervisors. The board has been working on bid letting for Project L-CO36 for pavement markings since rejecting a bid in late September due to the excessive amount of the bid.

Bids were received from Highway Signing, Inc. in Omaha, Nebraska, for $293,383.60; Iowa Plains Signing in Slater, Iowa, for $246,959.20; and Vogel Traffic Services in Orange City, Iowa, for $157,389.68.

Davis told board members he was much happier with these bids and after checking out the contractual details, he will report back with a resolution at next week’s meeting to give his recommendation.

Supervisors also approved an imagery contract with EagleView Technologies for three-year Pictometry. Pictometry is the name of an aerial image capture process that produces imagery showing locations and structures on the ground.

“We usually pay in three parts, from the local option sales tax fund, assessor’s office and engineer’s office, although some counties are paying it through their ARPA funds," Auditor Dee Owens told the board. "It did go up in price, but it is something we have to have and we are going to be getting a much better resolution.”

County Assessor Vicki Kirkpatrick showed examples of EageView’s work and said they are willing to come and do a demonstration if the board preferred. The board determined that the first installment of $32,014 will be paid out of ARPA funds and they will reassess next year.

The next regular meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be Feb.1.