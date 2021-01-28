No changes made to Shenandoah noise regulations

Sorensen said the city doesn’t get many noise complaints, but a noise ordinance with set decibel levels would give the authorities the ability to enforce when a complaint did occur.

“Ruckus and unreasonable has been the standard for 50 to 70 years,” said Sorensen. “Most of the time in my understanding with Josh was he was able to talk to people and tell them to quiet down and it was done on an informal basis.”

City Administrator AJ Lyman said he believes the problem may be with repeat offenders.

“My limited knowledge of this is there are some repeat offenders that will comply when an officer is on the scene, but then, the next night, the next weekend, whatever, it can become a recurring issue,” said Lyman. “So having an enforcement mechanism would certainly be helpful, I think, for compliance for those repeat offenders.”

Councilwoman Rita Gibson questioned how a decibel level noise ordinance would affect semis driving through town on Highway 59. Sorensen said it would be at the police department's discretion, but he felt an everyday activity such as a semi driving through town would not warrant a citation or be an issue they would enforce.

Following multiple questions from council members, Sorensen said the noise ordinance decision was up to the council.