No changes made to Shenandoah noise regulations

The current noise regulation using the words "ruckus" and "unreasonable" will hold for now in Shenandoah.
During the Jan. 26 City Council meeting held over Zoom due to road conditions from inclement weather, the council approved to keep the current noise regulation as is for now with a 3-to-2 vote. The meeting began with Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt saying the current noise regulation needed to be replaced with an ordinance using decibel levels to make it enforceable.
"All we're doing is changing from 'ruckus' and 'unreasonable' to a decibel level because we can use a machine to measure the decibel level," said City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen. "Just like we can use a machine to measure a speeding violation."
Sorensen suggested decibel levels of 85 in residential areas and 95 in the business district without time variation. Councilman Kim Swank said he received a call from a concerned citizen saying the decibel levels should decrease at night.
"The chief of police and I visited with this quite a bit and it was his desire not to have floating times," said Sorensen.
Sorensen said the primary reason for keeping the decibel levels the same 24-hours a day was for the simplicity of the public understanding what the standards were. He said the decibel levels he was suggesting for Shenandoah were higher than six other towns he had researched and felt the decibel levels would be acceptable to the community.
Several councilmembers had questions about requiring establishments to obtain a general permit for outdoor entertainment, which would go through city hall. Sorensen said the permit would be necessary for an establishment to hold an outdoor concert or karaoke and to make sure they comply with the noise limit.
"It would be wise of the city to take afore look when someone wants to bring in entertainment so that the provider of that entertainment would be knowledgeable of our decibel levels and that permits us to do that," said Sorensen.
Councilman Jon Eric Brantner questioned if the noise ordinance would affect indoor entertainment.
"The noise ordinance is primarily for outside activity," said Sorensen. "You don't get the decibel output to disturb a neighbor 50 feet away when the doors are closed. Most of the time, people who provide entertainment inside a facility do not do so loud enough it would cause disturbance outside that facility."
Sorensen said outdoor entertainment is one of the main concerns but stated the noise ordinance would not be directed solely to those situations. It would also be a useful tool for law enforcement when neighbors have their stereo playing too loud.
Councilwoman Cindy Arman asked for better clarification in the documents provided to the council on several issues before moving forward.
Sorensen said the city doesn’t get many noise complaints, but a noise ordinance with set decibel levels would give the authorities the ability to enforce when a complaint did occur.
“Ruckus and unreasonable has been the standard for 50 to 70 years,” said Sorensen. “Most of the time in my understanding with Josh was he was able to talk to people and tell them to quiet down and it was done on an informal basis.”
City Administrator AJ Lyman said he believes the problem may be with repeat offenders.
“My limited knowledge of this is there are some repeat offenders that will comply when an officer is on the scene, but then, the next night, the next weekend, whatever, it can become a recurring issue,” said Lyman. “So having an enforcement mechanism would certainly be helpful, I think, for compliance for those repeat offenders.”
Councilwoman Rita Gibson questioned how a decibel level noise ordinance would affect semis driving through town on Highway 59. Sorensen said it would be at the police department's discretion, but he felt an everyday activity such as a semi driving through town would not warrant a citation or be an issue they would enforce.
Following multiple questions from council members, Sorensen said the noise ordinance decision was up to the council.
“I don’t care whether you pass this legislation or not,” said Sorensen. “I don't care if you do a resolution. If you don't want a noise ordinance, don't pass one. If you want something, if somebody calls in and says, my neighbor is too loud, we need something to put on the books. Otherwise, you have no way to enforce it. It's your resolution. If you don't want a noise ordinance, don't pass one.”
Hunt asked for the council to vote on the amendment for noise control.
“Do you want to get rid of the ordinance we have now and make a new one, or do you want to keep what we have,” asked Hunt.
Arman motioned to keep the current noise regulation in Chapter 40 of the city code, with Gibson seconding that motion. Councilwoman Tony Graham also voted to keep the current noise regulation, with Swank and Brantner voting no against maintaining the current noise regulation.
Sorensen asked the council to relay what modifications they would like to see to the documents he had provided and said he and the police chief would see what they could do about incorporating those changes before the next council meeting.
The council also voted to table setting a public hearing to amend the noise ordinance pending modifications.
In other business...
Council approved a resolution guaranteeing the City of Shenandoah’s local match for the Shenandoah 2021 Street Resurfacing Project [$459,240] and the City of Shenandoah agrees to do all future maintenance of resurfaced streets.
Council set a Public Hearing on Maximum Property Tax Dollars and Maximum Levy for the City of Shenandoah, Iowa for Fiscal Year 2022 at 6 p.m., on Feb. 9.