No Coast Candles opens for business during the pandemic

Croll and Johnson started to receive feedback and requests from customers that inspired them to launch a classic line in January, including scents such as blueberry cobbler, vanilla cream, and tobacco bay leaf.

As Croll and Johnson work on the spring line set to launch in March Croll is also in the process of testing 16-ounce candles, which he hopes to add to the product line soon.

Croll said the 16-ounce candle is a little more challenging to perfect than the 8-ounce candle. He said the opening of a 16-ounce jar is larger and you have to worry about the candle tunneling. Tunneling is when the center of the candle around the wick melts instead of the wax melting evenly.

“So you have to make sure the wax melts edge to edge and doesn’t burn too hot because then it gets smokey,” said Croll.

Croll said the wax melts and candles are hand-poured and that process from start to finish, including mixing the frangrences, takes two days.

“We pour in small batches, so four-pounds of wax will get me approximately 10 candles,” said Croll.

Croll said he uses a double boiler method where water is placed in a pan and then the pouring pot is placed in the pan of boiling water. He said the boiling process takes about half an hour.