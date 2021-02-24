No Coast Candles opens for business during the pandemic

What does someone who likes candles do during the COVID-19 pandemic? They learn to make candles and turn that idea into a business. That is just what Brenton Croll and Seth Johnson of Shenandoah did and opened No Coast Candles late last year.
Croll said after thinking about how much money on average he spends on candles, he decided to research the process of making candles. He said with no previous experience, he was starting from scratch and shared his idea with Johnson.
The two began researching in March of last year and found a lot of resources on the internet. Croll learned that it takes an exact science and a lot of testing to ensure you have the correct wax and wick when making candles.
“You figure out the reason the flame is shooting off black smoke is that the wick is too big,” said Croll. “So then you have to go back and buy more.”
Croll and Johnson also had to research where the best place was to purchase fragrance oil.
In late September, Croll and Johnson launched the business No Coast Candles, with their fall line selling only wax melt products. In the first week of November, the holiday line was introduced along with 8-ounce candles.
Croll said a popular scent from the fall line was apple maple bourbon and from the holiday line, a popular scent was fire-roasted marshmallows.
Croll and Johnson started to receive feedback and requests from customers that inspired them to launch a classic line in January, including scents such as blueberry cobbler, vanilla cream, and tobacco bay leaf.
As Croll and Johnson work on the spring line set to launch in March Croll is also in the process of testing 16-ounce candles, which he hopes to add to the product line soon.
Croll said the 16-ounce candle is a little more challenging to perfect than the 8-ounce candle. He said the opening of a 16-ounce jar is larger and you have to worry about the candle tunneling. Tunneling is when the center of the candle around the wick melts instead of the wax melting evenly.
“So you have to make sure the wax melts edge to edge and doesn’t burn too hot because then it gets smokey,” said Croll.
Croll said the wax melts and candles are hand-poured and that process from start to finish, including mixing the frangrences, takes two days.
“We pour in small batches, so four-pounds of wax will get me approximately 10 candles,” said Croll.
Croll said he uses a double boiler method where water is placed in a pan and then the pouring pot is placed in the pan of boiling water. He said the boiling process takes about half an hour.
“Then you have to wait for them to cool, which is two to three hours,” said Croll. “Then you let them cure for at least a day.”
Croll and Johnson said they are always looking at possibilities to expand or add more products to the business but want to keep their focus on making a quality product. Makers On Main in Pella recently began selling No Coast Candle products in its store.
“Our ultimate goal is to be community-focused,” said Johnson. “We want to keep our products affordable. We would love to get into stores either consignment or wholesale, but that’s not going to be our focus.”
Both Croll and Johnson are happy with their business and are thankful for the customers who have supported the company.
Croll said No Coast Candles would have samples available soon to hand out to the customer to smell before purchasing. Until then, he said if someone would like to smell a fragrance, they can contact No Coast Candles to set up an appointment. No Coast Candles sells wax melt burners too.
To purchase a product from No Coast Candles, you can visit the website at nocoastcandles.com, email info@nocoastcandles.com, or send a Facebook message.