Nodaway Valley County Park is set to have a PDGA Disc Golf Course in the future

The Page County Conservation Board met on June 14, and the main topic of conversation surrounded a disc golf course at Nodaway Valley County Park. Richard Morgan-Fine, Matt Darrah and Eric Rhodes have been working on bringing a 18-hole Professional Disc Golf Association caliber course to Page County and were one step closer to that realization on Monday night.

Morgan-Fine and Darrah were in attendance to ask the board to approve the purchase of 22 baskets for the course. Darrah told the board that they received several bids but the one that stood out was a manufacturer that would give a rather large discount if purchased by the end of June.

“The bids were coming in at $650, $700 a piece, but this bid is around $400 for each basket plus delivery costs,” he said.

He shared pictures and financial information with the board.

Board member Bill Robertson asked why 22 baskets were needed for an 18-hole course, and Darrah explained that warm-up baskets are necessary on this caliber of course. There was a lot of discussion as board members asked questions about sponsorship possibilities, whether many people play the game, and the costs to construct and maintain the course.

“Eric has a lot of the sponsorship information but he couldn't be here tonight,” Morgan-Fine said. “There are definitely businesses interested. The money from sponsors would then be turned in to the county so they could recoup money spent on the project.”

He also said that there is a growing interest in disc golf, and he listed many communities in Iowa that have one or are constructing one, adding, “Eric is also planning to hold clinics to generate interest and raise funds for maintenance of the course.”

Board member Whitney Beery asked about the possibility of grants and Darrah said they are looking into every possibility. Beery also asked about the possibility of putting the course elsewhere, and Page County Conservation director, John Schwab, said they have looked at other parks and Nodaway is the best choice. Members discussed the work that would need to be done, what equipment would be needed and how much would be cleared in the park.

“We will not cut out anything that is gigantic so we won’t need huge equipment,” Morgan-Fine said. “We won’t cut out anything big that will affect the park. We talked about cutting down smaller trees or trees that just aren’t growing.”

Schwab added that he is working on figuring out the manpower to complete the project. Darrah told the board that they are hoping the course can be up and running in a year.

The board approved the purchase of the baskets with a condition that a contract is made up indicating that funds from sponsors will go back to the city to help cover costs of the course.

In other news, the county gun range had a good month in May, according to Terry Broyles, the gun range chair.

“We had 142 shooters on the range, which was outstanding,” he said. “The Department of Corrections delivered a plate of target backs today and they are going to bring us two more palates. They donate at least three palates a year. They have also made us some new target stands. We have gotten a lot of accolades from the state. Every prison in Iowa sent a team to Clarinda for training two weeks ago. They had the use of the range and then did other training in the Clarinda area. They said it was very successful and they appreciated everything. I did spend a lot of extra hours making sure their two days were flawless, and they did an excellent job cleaning up afterwards.”

He added that they are getting a lot of new shooters, but this month has been slow. He said they are hoping to schedule Ladies Day at the range for the second Saturdays in September and October. The range is open on Wednesdays and the first and third Saturdays of the month.

Joyce Kruse asked a lot of questions of the board for her update of the equestrian park. She indicated that although signs have been added to the park, they are still not visible and asked if something could be done to ensure the safety of campers and riders. Kruse also inquired about the provisions of the grants and whether all was met, and Schwab indicated it had been. Kruse told the board members that the gates are open so that the arena is ready to be mowed. She also requested solar lights, hoses for the hydrants, nonelectrical needs, wheelbarrows and rakes. Schwab asked for a wish list by the end of the week in hopes it can be purchased by the end of the month.

In other business, the board discussed by-law revisions and determined that they will not move the election of officers to February of each calendar year because officers only hold office until the end of a fiscal year, which would leave them without a chairman in January.

Board members approved the following:

• Minutes from May 10, 2022

• Month-end claims for May

• Mid-month claims for June

The next Page County Conservation meeting will be held Aug. 9.