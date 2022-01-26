Northwest Financial Corp. announces Julie Lanning as President of First National Bank in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah

Northwest Financial Corp. announces Julie Lanning has accepted the President/CEO position at First National Bank, locations in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah.

Julie will succeed current President/CEO Randy Huewe who will retire on April , following a 16-year career within the Northwest Financial Corporation. During his leadership, First National Bank grew from $230 million in 2007to its current assets of $428 million.

Lanning, currently serving as EVP/Cashier at First National Bank in Creston has served in many positions since joining First National Bank in 1989. Lanning has played a key role in First National Bank’s growth, she has been vital to the advancement of the bank’s products, services, technology and providing direction to employees while keeping the company values at the forefront of her leadership.

“Lanning’s leadership experience has set our organization on a path for continued success, making the needs of our customers and community top priority. She inspires our team of professionals to strive for constant improvement and personal growth and has helped guide us to where we are today,” Greg Post, President and CEO of Northwest Financial Corp. stated.

Post continued, “We are grateful to Randy for his many contributions and 16 years of leadership at First National Bank. In addition to leading our team, Randy has given generously his time and talent to many organizations to benefit our community at large.”

Northwest Financial Corp. is owned by brothers Neal and Dwight Conover and their families. Northwest Financial Corp. is a two bank, financial services holding company. The banks include Northwest Bank and First National Bank in Creston. They collectively hold close to $2.6 billion in assets and have 23 offices throughout western Iowa and eastern Nebraska and employ 425 team members. Other entities within Northwest Financial Corp. include Northwest Wealth Management, LLC, and Northwest Insurances Services.