Nov. 8, 2022 General Election Page County, Iowa (unofficial) results

The unofficial results for the Nov.  8, 2022 General Election in Page County, Iowa are as follows.

The Page County Auditor reported 5,162 total ballots with nine out of nine precincts voting.

FEDERAL OFFICES

United States Senator

Michael Franken (Democratic Party) 1,384 (27.12%)

Chuck Grassley (Republican Party) 3,707 (72.64%)

Write-in vote 12 (0.24%)

United States Representative

Cindy Axne (Democratic Party) 1,561 (30.60%)

Zach Nunn (Republican Party) 3,534 (69.27%)

Write-in vote 7 (0.14%)

STATE OFFICES

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Deidre Dejear/Eric Van Lancker (Democratic Party) 1,192 (23.36%)

Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (Republican Party) 3,796 (74.39%)

Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia (Libertarian Party) 113 (2.21%)

Write-in vote 2 (0.04%)

Secretary of State

Joel Miller (Democratic Party) 1,292 (25.47%)

Paul D. Pate (Republican Party) 3,777 (74.45%)

Write-in vote 4 (0.08%)

Auditor of State

Rob Sand (Democratic Party) 1,427 (28.29%)

Todd Halbur (Republican Party) 3,614 (71.64%)

Write-in vote 4 (0.08%)

Treasurer of State

Michael L. Fitzgerald (Demoncratic Party) 1,517 (30.04%)

Roby Smith (Republican Party) 3,529 (69.88%)

Write-in vote 4 (0.08%)

Secretary of Agriculture

John Norwood (Democratic Party) 1,244 (24.62%)

Mike Naig (Republican Party) 3,802 (75.26%)

Write-in vote 6 (0.12%)

Attorney General

Tom Miller (Democratic Party) 1,502 (29.50%)

Brenna Bird (Republican Party) 3,585 (70.42%)

Write-in vote 4 (0.08%)

State Senator Distict 9

Tripp Narup (Democratic Party) 1,159 (22.85%)

Tom Shipley (Republican Party) 3,905 (76.99%)

Write-in vote 8 (0.16%)

State Representative District 17

Pat Shipley (Democratic Party) 589 (27.98%)

Devon Wood (Republican Party) 1,513 (71.88%)

Write-in vote 3 (0.14%)

State Representative District 18

Thomas Jay Moore (Republican Party) 2,482 (97.87%)

Write-in vote 54 (2.13%)

COUNTY OFFICES

Board of Supervisors District 2

Todd Maher (Republican Party) 4,208 (93.74%)

Write-in vote 281 (6.26%)

County Treasurer

Angie Dow (Republican Party) 4,656 (99.00%)

Write-in vote 47 (1.00%)

County Recorder

Brenda L. Esaias (Republican Party) 4,610 (98.91%)

Write-in vote 51 (1.09%)

County Attorney

Carl Sonksen (Republican Party) 4,442 (98.34%)

Write-in vote 75 (1.66%)

NON-PARTISAN OFFICES

Buchanan Township Trustee

Dennis Davison 47 (95.92%)

Buchanan Township Clerk

Gary Davison 50 (98.04%)

Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner

Brandon Pease 3,410 (50.04%)

Curtis Davison 3,375 (49.52%)

Agricultural Extension Council

Nikki Williams Simons 2,383 (15.06%)

Diane Ferguson 2,937 (18.56%)

Cheryl Beaver 2,771 (17.51%)

Jon A. Stripe 2,946 (18.61%)

Rosanne R. Cavin 2,392 (15.11%)

Cynthia Fischer 2,336 (14.76%)

Agricultural Extension Council

Stacy Pulliam 2,145 (50.39%)

Ron Foster 2,100 (49.33%)

Supreme Court Justice Matthew McDermott

Yes 2,864 (69.79%)

No 1,240 (30.21%)

Supreme Court Justice Dana L. Oxley

Yes 2,682 (67.95%)

No 1,265 (32.05%)

Court of Appeals Judge Paul B. Ahlers

Yes 2,804 (69.84%)

No 1,211 (30.16%)

Court of Appeals Judge Gina Badding

Yes 2,589 (67.69%)

No 1,236 (32.31%)

District 4 Court Judge Richard H. Davidson

Yes 3,231 (76.04%)

No 1,018 (23.96%)

District 4 Court Judge Kathleen A. Kilnoski

Yes 2,682 (68.35%)

No 1,242 (31.65%)

District 4 Court Judge Jeffrey L. Larson

Yes 2,814 (71.95%)

No 1,097 (28.05%)

District 4 Associate Judge Charles D. Fagan

Yes 2,840 (71.45%)

No 1,135 (28.55%)

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes 3,952 (80.52%)

No 956 (19.48%)

Public Measure A

Yes 24 (41.38%)

No 34 (58.62%)

Public Measure B

Yes 10 (18.52%)

No 44 (81.48%)

