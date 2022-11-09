November 8, 2022 General Election Fremont County, Iowa (unofficial) results

Unofficial results for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in Fremont County, Iowa, are as follows. The Fremont County Auditor reported 2,664 total ballots with five out of five precincts voting. With 5,068 registered voters, voter turnout was 52.57%.
FEDERAL OFFICES
United States Senator
Michael Franken (Democratic Party) 735
Chuck Grassley (Republican Party) 1,861
Write-in vote 4
United States Representative District 4
Randy Feenstra (Republican Party) 1,780
Ryan Melton (Democratic Party) 659
Bryan Jack Holder (Libertarian Party) 83
Write-in vote 3
STATE OFFICES
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
Deidre Dejear/Eric Van Lancker (Democratic Party) 600
Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (Republican Party) 1,987
Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia (Libertarian Party) 46
Write-in vote 2
Secretary of State
Joel Miller (Democratic Party) 681
Paul D. Pate (Republican Party) 1,892
Write-in vote 3
Auditor of State
Rob Sand (Democratic Party) 733
Todd Halbur (Republican Party) 1,822
Write-in vote 3
Treasurer of State
Michael L. Fitzgerald (Democratic Party) 800
Roby Smith (Republican Party) 1,763
Write-in vote 3
Secretary of Agriculture
John Norwood (Democratic Party) 633
Mike Naig (Republican Party) 1,932
Write-in vote 2
Attorney General
Tom Miller (Democratic Party) 731
Brenna Bird (Republican Party) 1,830
Write-in vote 2
State Representative District 16
David Sieck (Republican Party) 2,201
Write-in vote 36
COUNTY OFFICES
Board of Supervisors District 2
Clint Blackburn (Republican Party) 1,812
Dustin Sheldon (Republican Party) 1,724
Write-in vote 141
County Treasurer
Alise Snyder (Republican Party) 2,345
Write-in vote 33
County Recorder
Tarah Berry (Republican Party) 2.035
Write-in vote 374
County Attorney
Peter E. Johnson (Democratic Party) 1,831
Write-in vote 92
NON-PARTISAN OFFICES
Benton Township Trustee
Philip Penney 64
Write-in vote 18
Benton Township Clerk
Roxanne Daffer 68
Fisher Township Trustee
Phillip Wing 90
Thomas F. Troxel 92
Fisher Township Clerk
Eugene Shelton 95
Green Township Trustee
Lawrence L. Crom 95
Adam Malcom 91
Write-in vote 3
Green Township Clerk
Robert Benton 121
Locust Grove Township Trustee
John E. Whipple 58
Sharon J. Gilbert 54
Locust Grove Township Trustee to Fill Vacancy
Mike Cox 70
Locust Grove Township Clerk
Carole S. Hamilton 69
Madison Township Trustee
Marvin Gubser 47
Write-in vote 10
Madison Township Clerk
Randy A. Owen 49
Monroe Township Trustee
Adam Kucirek 54
Paul Head 50
Monroe Township Clerk
Carla Kucirek 64
Prairie Township Trustee
Joel Magel 40
Tom Lorimor 43
Write-in vote 4
Prairie Township Clerk
Teresa A. Johnson 49
Riverside Township Trustee
Duane Aistrope 65
Carl Focht 53
Write-in vote 1
Riverside Township Clerk
Grant Schaaf 69
Riverton Township Trustee
Darwin Bugg 28
Rick Mount 31
Riverton Township Clerk
Marty Shull 32
Scott Township Trustee
Mary King-Bateman 62
Write-in vote 7
Scott Township Clerk
Write-in vote 9
Sidney Township Trustee
Nick Golden 197
Ronald L. Loewe 192
Write-in vote 3
Sidney Township Clerk
David Carl Roberts 223
Write-in vote 2
Walnut Township Trustee
Todd Bonnes 55
Robert Lightfoot 59
Walnut Township Clerk
Kathy Lightfoot 65
Washington Township Trustee
David Mincer 128
Greg Phillips 125
Washington Township Clerk
Write-in vote 7
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner
David Carter 1,846
Phillip Wing 1,728
Write-in vote 21
Agricultural Extension Council
Randy A. Owen 1,813
Colleen Crom 1,650
Kayla Walter 1,559
Kristi Shiner 1,438
Brian Langner 1,455
Write-in vote 31
JUDICIAL
Supreme Court Justice Matthew McDermott
Yes 1,267
No 736
Supreme Court Justice Dana L. Oxley
Yes 1,306
No 764
Court of Appeals Judge Paul B. Ahlers
Yes 1,210
No 733
Court of Appeals Judge Gina Badding
Yes 1,289
No 728
District 4 Court Judge Richard H. Davidson
Yes 1,254
No 737
District 4 Court Judge Kathleen A. Kilnoski
Yes 1,266
No 716
District 4 Court Judge Jeffrey L. Larson
Yes 1,317
No 700
District 4 Associate Judge Charles D. Fagan
Yes 1,298
No 718
Constitutional Amendment 1
YES 1,997
No 404