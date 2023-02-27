As Nishna Productions Inc. continues to grow finding affordable housing for clients in southwest Iowa continues to be a struggle.

In November of 2022, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of 300 Pine St. to NPI for $1,000, contingent on an environmental review. NPI Executive Director Sherri Clark said NPI intends to build a four-bedroom ranch-style home on this lot to house NPI clients.

“We struggle to find affordable housing for anyone with a disability,” Clark said.

Clark said NPI was awarded funding through the Iowa Finance Authority to construct three homes, one in Shenandoah, one in Red Oak and one in Malvern. She said, with the IFA assistance, they can provide their clients affordable housing with these homes. Clark said in addition to the four bedrooms, each house will have two bathrooms and be completely accessible.

Clark said the immediate need for more housing is due to residents of the Glenwood Resource Center transitioning to NPI with the closing of the GRC facility in June of 2024. She said many of these clients live on the maximum SSI income of $914 a month and must pay for rent, utilities, groceries, cable and sometimes cell phones. Clark said that building four-bedroom homes with shared expenses provides affordable living for these individuals.

Clark said NPI began working with the administration at GRC on the transitions of patients even before the announcement of the facility closing.

“We knew that they had issues, and we wanted to be part of the solution to their issues,” Clark said. “Once the closure was announced, we knew that there were a lot of people whose guardians wanted them to remain in southwest Iowa, and so we have been working closely with Glenwood Resource Center on the transition of some of their people to housing at Nishna Productions.”

Clark said NPI had already admitted five clients from GRC and is working on transferring additional clients.

Clark said NPI is a reputable agency in Iowa that strives to serve its client’s needs. As with all of the clients at NPI, she hopes to see the clients transitioning to NPI from GRC accepted into the communities NPI serves and said there is no cause for concern.

“I can assure everyone that Nishna will continue to do things the right way,” Clark said.

With the IFA funding approved in February, Clark said there are still several requirements NPI must meet before construction on the three homes can begin. One of those requirements is an Ulta Survey. Clark hopes to complete the surveys and other requirements by the end of March so construction can start on the first home in April.

Clark said NPI and the IFA have been working on developing these houses since early June 2022.

“It has taken Iowa Finance Authority and Nishna a while to figure out which opportunity that they have that would most fit what we are trying to accomplish with this housing project,” Clark said.

She said with GRC closing next year, NPI needs to move forward quickly into the construction phase of the project.

The three new homes will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with NPI employees. While Clark said NPI has a low turnover rate once staff is hired and trained, they face challenges recruiting new staff. With the addition of the new facilities, additional staff will be required.

NPI serves clients in Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties and does some community employment in Taylor County. In addition to providing housing for clients that need full-time living assistance, NPI offers limited services to around 45 clients that live in their own apartments or homes in the community. Clark said these clients are provided a set number of hours of support each week to meet their needs.

However, Clark said NPI had put a hold on accepting new clients into the program for those living independently. She said that is because NPI is not adequately reimbursed for that service.

“We’ve drawn attention to that to the local legislatures and to Iowa Medicaid,” Clark said.

Clark said NPI is currently reimbursed around $10 per hour for the service provided to clients living independently, but she said it costs around $13 an hour to provide the service.

Clark said the program that NPI offers to clients living independently is essential in the communities that they serve. She said they continue to get referrals for this service and said it is also a goal for NPI that some of their clients that start in a living facility that is staffed full time can transition into their own apartment after learning the skills they need to live independently. In those cases, NPI would support and assist those clients upon transitioning to their apartments.

NPI is a nonprofit agency offering residential services and support for individuals with physical or mental disabilities. NPI also provides day habilitation for clients, which helps them learn skill development and socialization. Clark said NPI would celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. The agency was founded on Jan. 29, 1974.