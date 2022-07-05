Nuckolls takes on a new role as SPL children’s librarian

A local teacher recently embarked on a new adventure in a role that made a positive impact on her life growing up.

Molly Nuckolls, a 2011 Shenandoah High School graduate, returned home to Shenandoah after graduating from Buena Vista University in 2018 and has taught fourth grade at the Shenandoah Elementary School for the past four years. During college, Nuckolls also taught at a nonprofit early childhood center for three years.

On June 13, after much deliberation, Nuckolls made a career move and is the new children’s librarian at the Shenandoah Public Library. Nuckolls’ predecessor, Liz Trippler, had served as the children’s librarian for about 27 years and felt it was finally time to retire. Nuckolls remembers Trippler visiting her classrooms during elementary school, bringing fun and exciting reading materials with her from the library.

“That is one of the core things I remember in elementary school is Liz coming in with all of her stuff and sharing those books with us, and then you had to go home and beg mom and dad to take you to the library because there was one Liz brought that you wanted to check out,” laughed Nuckolls.

Throughout school into adulthood, the library was always one of Nuckolls favorite places to be and during her four years of high school and first year of college, she worked part-time at the library. Then, in the summer of 2020, after she had returned to Shenandoah, Nuckolls again accepted a part-time position at the library.

“Carrie reached out to me in the summer of 2020 and said that they had a part-time Saturday position open and asked if I would be interested in applying for it and I told her yes because when I wasn’t working at the library, I missed being at the library,” she said.

Nuckolls said while working at the library, she has always enjoyed seeing the new materials and the overall atmosphere and working alongside her co-workers. When Trippler approached her about her thoughts of retiring and asked if Nuckolls might be interested in applying for the children’s librarian position, she initially had some mixed emotions. Nuckolls said she had become a teacher because of her experiences throughout school and wanted to make a positive impact on children herself. However, after graduating from college and accepting a full-time teaching position, she said it wasn’t how she envisioned it.

Nuckolls said she enjoyed teaching but said, “it just was not what I had imagined, or I didn’t love it like I thought I was going to, which was hard to accept at first because I spent all this time going to school for this and all this money and it’s like, oh, I don’t love this.”

Nuckolls said she felt education at the elementary level had changed while she was in college and said, “It was very eye-opening. In college, they don’t tell you about all the politics behind it all. So then you get in there, and it’s like, wow, this is not what I thought it was going to be.”

Nuckolls felt the position of children’s librarian would ultimately allow her to continue working with children, teaching them, and interacting with them in a more relaxed environment. She said as the librarian, without the constraints of the required curriculum, she can show the kids the fun side of reading books. At the library, she enjoys seeing the children excited about reading and the library programs, and their eagerness to see what the library has to offer when they visit.

Before making her decision, though, she said, “I had lots of conversations with my family, administration at school, co-workers on what to do because it was kind of a big decision. But ultimately, I knew if I didn’t apply for this and try for it, it would always be a, well, what if kind of situation.”

Nuckolls is settling in now as the new children’s librarian and said she hopes to bring back story time soon. She plans to visit Turnbull Childcare Center and the preschool like she remembers Trippler doing when she was little to do book talks and share everything the library offers. By bringing the library back into the school, she hopes to get youth back into the children’s department at the Shenandoah Public Library.

Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk said the first step to getting children to visit the library is breaking down those barriers that may be intimidating.

“We’re really excited to continue to build that relationship between the children’s department and the school,” Falk said.

Nuckolls would also like to implement a maker space at the library where youth can use their imagination and creativity.

“I want this to be a space where they feel like they can come to use their imagination and it be a fun place,” she said.

Nuckolls said she is looking forward to the new experience and all the possibilities it offers, saying several times, “I have always loved the library.”

Falk said she anticipates “big changes” in the children’s department, “But I’m really excited to see what Molly brings in with her and her enthusiasm and excitement, and I’m excited to see where it goes,” she said.