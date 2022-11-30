Nuisance property discussion continues in Sidney

There was continued discussion on nuisance properties at the Nov. 28 Sidney City Council meeting.

Councilman Don Benedict told council members that he had talked individually with both Michael Morgan and Bill Greenwood about their properties and shared pictures of the properties.

“I went over and spoke with them and took a look at their properties," he said. "They wanted more specifics on what we wanted done. According to the information we had from our last meeting, it appears there has been a lot of progress.”

Morgan admitted that there is still a bicycle, tricycle and the body of a go-kart he is rebuilding still in his yard.

“The brush and leaves are in the back of a pickup that I drive," he said. "The only thing on my porch right now is a swing, a barbecue grill and a bench that is part of the porch. Whatever you need me to do, just ask me. I’ll do it.”

Mayor Ken Brown said, “We appreciate everything you’re doing to get it all cleaned up.”

Greenwood said that he isn’t certain what else he needs to do.

“Some of this stuff you say is clutter are things that are stored away for the winter. There’s a fence and deck for the pool that we’ve set out of the way so when it’s time to set it up next spring, it’ll be there. We take it down every winter. I don’t know where else I would put it. There’s also a dog kennel there.”

Council members asked Greenwood if there was more he could do with the equipment and supplies sitting in the yard but Greenwood said they wouldn’t all fit in the shed.

“We also have a bunch of stuff we’re stocking up until we can afford to build a garage," he said. "We could try to put it in the shed if we have to. We do want to work with you. I know there are plants and weeds that need to be pulled off the fence. That’s a mess. I’m happy to do that.”

Benedict reminded Greenwood of the Dec. 28 deadline.

“Unfortunately we’re coming up on a deadline," he said. "Will you be able to straighten it up better by then? If you need more time, we can give you more time if you are continuing to work on it. There has been progress, and as a city, we said if we had some progress going on, we could work with you.”

Councilman Kenneth Myers told both Morgan and Greenwood to just continue to keep working on things.

“That is the key element,” he said.

Council members will report the information to Bri Sorensen, city attorney, and will revisit the topic at their December meeting.

Sidney resident Carl Johnson is concerned about his city water bill and was at the council meeting to ask council members what can be done.

“I have had some big water bills when there are cows in my pasture but they were moved out first of September, late August," he said. "Since then, there have only been two people in the house, my wife and me. We’ve had no water leaks, no toilets stuck, nothing like that. In that period of time, I got a water bill for $1,000.”

Johnson said he called Chris Sokolowski, city water department supervisor, and that Sokolowski checked around but didn't find that anything was leaking.

“Then Brenda (Benedict, deputy city clerk) called and said she found a disparity in the way the computer program was figuring the bill," he said. "That dropped the bill down to $300. For this current cycle, it’s $60, and that sounds about right where it should be. But, nothing changed from last month to this month. We’re waiting on a new meter, we know that, and it’s possible we have a leak somewhere, but then it would be consistently high each month. It went from $1,000 one month to $60 another month. Even $300 is still way out of line, so something has to be wrong. I just want to know what we can do.”

Brown asked Johnson to give the city some time to do more research.

“If there is something to correct, we’ll definitely get it corrected for you. When we know more, we will get back to you," Brown said.

Brown then asked council members to direct their attention to copies of demolition request proposals.

“There are two RFPs," he said. "One is for a newspaper advertisement proposal. The other is the actual RFP paperwork for demolition bids.”

An RFP is a request for proposal document that announces a project, describes it and solicits bids from qualified businesses to complete the work. Council members have been discussing the possible demolition of specific city-owned properties. Bids will be due Jan. 20.

Brown also told the council to start looking at creating a capital improvement plan.

“We have to starting thinking about what big projects we need to get done in the next five years because we have to start budgeting for these things on a yearly basis," he said. "We’ve already done our comprehensive plan but we want to get our strategic plan in there, too. Think about what we want to start planning for.”

Councilwoman Anne Travis wanted an update on the meter project.

Brown told her that there are still 105 meters that need to be changed out and that Ferguson Waterworks LLC is working with another company to get the correct sizes and specs necessary. He added that it is likely that it will be spring before the project is complete.

Travis also asked about the cemetery signage that had been delayed.

“The entrance signs are in and the section signs are in production. We hope to see them by the end of the week," Brown said.

Council members also discussed landscaping at the Gazebo Park and the ongoing road project.

In other business, council members approved a photography services invoice for $1,500 with Images by Tracy Lovett. Lovett worked with City Engineer Steve Perry on creating the project to memorialize the water tower, a requirement by the USDA, who funded the water tower project.

The council approved Resolution 2022-37, a resolution approving the street finance report for the fiscal year 2021-22; Resolution 2022-38, a resolution approving the Annual Urban Renewal Report for the fiscal year 2021-22; and Resolution 2022-39, a resolution to accept and approve the 2022 finance report for the fiscal year 2021-22 for fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

The council also approved minutes from the Nov. 14 meeting, payroll report No. 24, library claims for October and a liquor license for the Silver Spur.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be held on Dec. 19. The council will have only one regular meeting in December.