Officers honored during Shenandoah Police Memorial Service

The Shenandoah Police Department honored officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during a National Police Memorial on May 16 in Shenandoah.

Since 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation, the week of May 15 has been designated as National Police Week, with May 15 as National Police Officers Memorial Day. In 1982 the first Memorial Service was held in Washington D.C. During the memorial service held in Shenandoah on Monday, officers and community members gathered at the City Hall gazebo.

Opening the service was Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray thanking the community for attending and supporting the Shenandoah Police Department.

Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said this is the time to “remember and honor” all federal, state, county and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

“The city of Shenandoah and the mayor's office thank the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to serve the citizens of Shenandoah and Page County,” said McQueen, “and God Bless each one of you.”

Sgt. Ethan Johnson explained the meaning of the “thin blue line” to those in attendance. He said the thin blue line represents that there is chaos, danger and evil in the world.

“Law enforcement has the responsibility to do their jobs and keep the public safe and free, so they can do their lives and live their lives,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the “thin blue line” is also a symbol of sacrifice to officers, the ultimate sacrifice.

Assistant Chief Tom Johnson spoke of the importance and value of community support for the department.

“For those of you who don’t know this, the city of Shenandoah continues to have the highest crime prevention rating in southwest Iowa,” said Johnson. “While there are a number of factors that will contribute to this, it is your support; the community's support, that is the greatest factor. A police department is never truly effective without it. Now it may take a special kind of courage to be a police officer, probably now more than ever, but it also takes a special community to support that officer. For that, the Shenandoah Police Department would like t thank all of you for the support you’ve shown throughout the years.”

Following a prayer by Chaplain Jack Langley, the American Legion Post #88 Color Guard led a procession from the gazebo to the Shenandoah Safety Center, with each person carrying an American Flag that was placed on the lawn at the safety Center where it will remain throughout the week. There were a total of 105 flags representing officers that had given the ultimate sacrifice since January 1 of 2022 in the line of duty.