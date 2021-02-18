Officials consider shared services for county’s 911 dispatch center

Grebert said the new CAD system would automatically send out a text message to first responders in the area the 911 call originated from, in addition to the county’s paging system. He said it would include a mobile CAD System. When dispatch inputs information into the computer system, it will send the call to the nearest emergency vehicle equipped with a computer responding to the 911 call before it goes out over the radio. Currently, the Page County Sheriff and Shenandoah Police Department have computers in their vehicles.

The EMD system Grebert said would provide the county with the ability for the dispatcher to begin medical assistance to a 911 caller by giving them instructions before first responders arrive on the scene.

“So if somebody is having a heart attack, we can help start CPR,” said Grebert.

Grebert anticipates the shared services would reduce the annual cost from the E-911 budget by about $20,000 for the first three years after an upfront cost to upgrade the hardware system and software. The savings for the county would significantly increase going into the fourth year.

Grebert would like to utilize the money the county could save if entering into the agreement to purchase new radio consoles for the dispatch center.