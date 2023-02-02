Since the VA Community Based Outreach Clinic opening in early 2021, the Page County Veterans Affairs office in Shenandoah has seen an increase in the workload and volume of veterans they assist.

Executive Director of the Veterans Affairs office in Shenandoah, Janet Olsen, said more veterans are being referred to the office, saying they average eight to 10 new clients per week.

She said while that may not seem like a lot, it is when you think about the time it takes to process each claim. Olsen said the workload had increased to the point that veterans are now required to make an appointment rather than be assisted on a walk-in basis.

In addition to Olsen, the Veterans Affairs office employs an administrator, Denise Bryant, who works 26 hours a week, and a part-time office assistant.

Olsen addressed the Page County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 31 to discuss the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. She said while they were able to cut a lot of things from the budget that didn’t fall under their scope of services and were expenses their office wasn’t mandated to cover, there was still a slight increase to the budget due to the added staff member to aid in the increase in workflow and a requested increase in Olsen's salary.

Olsen has served as the office's executive director for six years and works 30 hours per week. She said she has only received the yearly cost of living raise during those six years. On Tuesday, Olsen requested a $4 an-hour increase in salary for the fiscal year 2024 making her annual salary $40,896. She said this wage is average for the position. Olsen said the Commission of Veterans Affairs approved the wage increase before presenting it to the supervisors.

The supervisors recognized the significance of the Veterans Affairs office's services to the county and acknowledged the employees' work in assisting veterans. The supervisors told Olsen they would like to discuss the salary increase request before making a decision.

Other budgets on the agenda to discuss during the Jan. 31 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting were Environmental Health, Page County Sheriff, Secondary Roads, Wellness, Dispatch, K-9 and Board Controlled Budgets.