Olson’s celebrate the adoption of a second child

Recognizing the needs that children have is an important key, said Luetje.

“These are kids coming from situations of loss and trauma,” said Luetje. “So, it takes them a while to adjust. We’re not looking for kids that are going to fit into your family. You have to recognize that we’re looking for homes for these kids in situations that are going to be stable.”

Luetje said, in the beginning, providing a home for a foster child may not be easy. In the long run, she said if you can hang in there, a more stable partnership will form between the child and foster family in either helping reunify the child with their family or into a forever home.

“Resource Families (Foster and Adoptive or Relative) need to be patient and committed in order for children to begin to trust adults as safe people whom they can be themselves with and start to just be a kid,” said Luetje.

Luetje said John and Erin Olson have the right mindset.

“They recognize that they have to hang in there with the kids and provide that acceptance for the child as an individual,” said Luetje. “They’re letting those kids be kids, and it’s so neat to see because sometimes it’s easy to look at the problem and not the child, and they don’t do that. They’re letting these kids succeed.”