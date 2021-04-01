Omaha VA Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, veteran spouses and veteran caregivers Saturday

The Omaha VA Medical Center will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans, veteran spouses, and veteran caregivers of all ages during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday. Walk-in appointments will be available between 9 a.m. until noon.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open to all veterans, veterans' spouses and veterans' caregivers who were recently made eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs through the SAVE LIVES Act that was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 24. This includes those veterans who were unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the VA due to previous eligibility criteria, and includes western Iowa veterans.

For those veteran spouses interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine through the VA, you are encouraged to download the SAVE LIVES Vaccination Worksheet prior to arriving at the Vaccination Clinic and filling in the upper third of the form. Veteran spouses can download this form online at https://bit.ly/3dGFbFV.Spouses can also receive this form by calling the VA's Eligibility and Enrollment Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, at 402-995-4050 or 1-800-451-5796 option 4.

The Omaha VA Medical Center’s vaccination clinic is located on the ground level of the new Ambulatory Care Center, located on the Omaha VA Medical Center Campus. The Ambulatory Care Center is located at 4101 Woolworth Ave. in Omaha. Follow the blue flags when entering the campus. Signs are also posted, directing veterans to the Ambulatory Care Center entrance.