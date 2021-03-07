One year of COVID: a somber anniversary and a moment of hope

Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes.

A song from the musical “Rent” famously asks how we remember a year.

We’re all going to remember this past year for a long time. It has been unlike any other in our lives — and at times it has felt more like 525,600 days than minutes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. It closed our businesses and schools, putting workers out of their jobs and students were stranded from school. It kept us home and separated from those we love. And even once we opened our doors again, it changed the way we operate in so many ways, both big and small.

It revealed, as trying times always do, both the best and worst in humanity. Think fondly of all the people who have stepped up to help others during the pandemic and all those brave front-line health care workers who worked to the point of exhaustion to keep the rest of us safe. And recoil at the images of people buying stores’ entire stock of toilet paper, and snowflakes throwing public tantrums over being asked to put a little piece of cloth over their nose and mouth.