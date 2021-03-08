 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Open burn ban in effect for Page County
0 comments
top story

Open burn ban in effect for Page County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Open burn ban in effect for Page County

Officials with the State Fire Marshal office have placed an open burn ban for Page County until further notice.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The open burn ban took effect at noon on March 8 after a request was received from Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert. An investigation showed that Page County conditions made it dangerous to life and property to allow open burning.

A violation of the burn ban could result in a misdemeanor charge.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: North Korean hackers target American researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics