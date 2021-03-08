Open burn ban in effect for Page County

Staff report
Officials with the State Fire Marshal office have placed an open burn ban for Page County until further notice.
The open burn ban took effect at noon on March 8 after a request was received from Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert. An investigation showed that Page County conditions made it dangerous to life and property to allow open burning.
A violation of the burn ban could result in a misdemeanor charge.
