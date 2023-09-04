The determination and hard work of the Essex Opera House Committee were recognized last week at a ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, Sept. 1. The event kicked off the city’s Labor Day weekend festivities that went through Monday, Sept. 4, ending with the annual Demolition Derby that evening.

Committee Chair Diane Liljedahl said it was “exciting” to have the project complete and to welcome the community to see what they had accomplished. She said the Opera House venue is a piece of Essex’s history and is now an additional space for people to rent and utilize.

“It’s been a long process for us to get to this point,” Liljedahl said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on completing the project.

The building was built for $3,000 in 1877 at 900 Nebraska Ave. and served as the Essex Baptist Church. In 1894, the Essex Booster Club purchased the building, moved it to its current location and transformed it into the Essex Opera House.

In 1947, the American Legion Post No. 333 purchased the building and held its meetings there for many years until they sold it in 2010.

After the sale in 2010, the building housed two different bar and grills until the city purchased the building on June 26, 2019.

Following the ribbon cutting, Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney spoke to the group attending the open house, saying he was blessed to be part of the Essex Community and recognized the Opera House Committee members, past and present city employees and council members, and former mayor Marion Durfey for their work on the project.

He said when the building became available in 2019, “there wasn’t one person that didn’t think that this building wasn’t worth saving.”

He said the committee started with a blank canvas and “jumped in with both feet,” saving a piece of the town's history by repurposing the building into an event venue.

Liljedahl, Tish Glasgo, Sandy Correll, Betty Franks, Patti Ballinger, Carol Chambers, Brenda Morehouse and Mark Marriott are the Opera House Committee members.