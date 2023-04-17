Built in 1877 and located at 701 Iowa St., the Opera House continues to be a significant part of Essex history.

This past weekend, students filled the newly renovated and furnished event venue for the Essex junior and senior prom banquet dinner before making their way to the school for the prom drive-up and promenade.

Over the years, the building has been utilized as a church and opera house, and owned by the Booster Club, American Legion Post No. 333 and two different bar and grills. The City of Essex purchased the building in June 2019.

Many members of the community have shared fond memories of the building. When the building was purchased by the Essex Booster Club in 1909, they would show free movies on Saturday nights and hosted comedy acts, jugglers and magicians. In 1947, the American Legion Post No. 333 purchased the building and hosted dances, turkey shoots and class plays. Longtime Essex resident George Ross said he could remember his class play being held in the building in 1944. Ross graduated from the Essex school in 1945.

When purchasing the building, it was the city’s goal to preserve an important piece of the town’s history and have it continue serving the Essex community and surrounding communities in a special way.

A committee of several Essex residents was formed, and they went to work planning what work needed to be done. They soon discovered it would be a lengthy project as the building needed significant work, but then progress was also delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn’t until April 2022 that the foundation work on the building was complete and the committee could begin the remaining renovations. Committee members include Diane Liljedahl (chairman), Tish Glasgo, Sandy Correll, Betty Franks, Patti Ballinger, Carol Chambers, Brenda Morehouse and Mark Marriott.

Ballinger said, “It’s been a good project,” crediting Liljedahl for being instrumental in doing a lot of the groundwork on the project, keeping things organized and grant writing.

“It’s a bittersweet thing,” Liljedahl said about the project nearing completion. Taking on a role similar to a general contractor of the project, Liljedahl said it occupied her mind 24/7. She said it had been a fun project that she believes will be a “great asset” to Essex, and she appreciates everyone’s work, time and donations.

“The end result, we’re restoring some of our history in our community,” Liljedahl said.

The work on the Opera House was funded with grants, fundraising and private donations. In a previous interview, Liljedahl said grants had been awarded from the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, Page County Community Foundation, Paint Iowa Grant and United Way. The City of Essex also pledged financial assistance.

Committee members say they foresee the venue being used for small weddings, family gatherings, receptions, office parties, graduations, reunions and business meetings.

Nearing completion, the Essex City Council approved the rules, regulations and fees for the Opera House venue during its April 12 meeting. Liljedahl called the banquet dinner a test run. She said once the air conditioning unit has been enclosed and the new outside stairs and deck have been completed, the venue would be ready for the public to book reservations through Essex City Hall at 412 Iowa Ave. She anticipates completing the last of the work by the end of May, weather permitting.