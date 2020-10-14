Opponent presses for clarification from board on article

Urkoski said to be genuinely impartial; the supervisors need to have speakers from both sides present their information at the meeting.

Board Chair Chuck Morris said the supervisors have heard from the anti-wind side on several occasions. He said this meeting would allow the board to listen to the economic development side and from counties that are successfully producing wind.

Morris said that 61 counties in Iowa are successfully producing wind, and it is a $90 billion a year business.

“Our group and the group that was here was a publicly-organized group, not organized by you,” said Urkoski. “Again, you guys say you’re not being biased and picking a side, but yet you’re not willing to bring in the opposing side to the pro-wind and listen to both sides.”

Morris said citizens in the county that are opposed to wind energy have had the opportunity to share their opinions and information.

“We’ve had two meetings in the courtroom downstairs when the ordinance was read where a lot of the oppositional points were pointed out in two different meetings,” said Morris. “You requested the meeting in March; it didn’t happen because of COVID. Then, the public meeting out at Wibholm Hall, followed by two hours here. Your voice is being heard.”