Organizers add events to ‘Shendig’ weekend

Organizers of the Shenandoah ShenDig BBQ Competition have announced an additional collaborative effort with the Shenandoah Eagles #3849 that will tie in with the ShenDig event on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.

In addition to mouth-watering barbeque and a variety of music at the Elks Lodge on Highway 59, organizers have added events in downtown Shenandoah centered around the Eagles Club at 709 W. Thomas Avenue. Those attending the weekend event in Shenandoah can participate in Cruise Night on Friday, July 29 and a statewide benefit ride for the Children’s Cancer Connection, a regional custom motorcycle show and swap meet on Saturday, July 30.

“The ShenDig BBQ Competition and the Eagles are excited to announce this addition to the lineup and promises to add a great atmosphere downtown to go along with the competition at the Elks Lodge,” the organizations said in a press release.

The custom bike show will start at 9 a.m. along Thomas Avenue in front of The Eagles building on Saturday, with the Children’s Cancer Connection benefit ride beginning at 11 a.m. That afternoon the custom bike show and swap meet will start at 3 p.m. downtown, and awards will be handed out at 7 p.m. Following the awards for the bike show, Shenandoah’s Gas N Grass band will open for regional hit Grunge-Pop on the stage downtown at The Eagles.

Organizers of the event said it promises to be one of the best weekends in Shenandoah’s summer lineup.