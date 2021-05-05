Outlaw Garage opens for business in Shenandoah

Austin and Hannah Rief, owners of Midwest Outlaw Garage located at 814 West Thomas Ave., were welcomed to Shenandoah on May 1 with a Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Assoc. ribbon cutting.

Austin has been a mechanic for 15 years and the past four years had been working out of a small shop at his home in Hastings. He said it is a relief to finally be in a larger facility as his business had outgrown where he was currently working.

“We had been looking for a larger shop or commercial building and the opportunity arose in Shenandoah for this large facility to expand and grow,” said Hannah.

Hannah will fill the role of office manager and handle marketing for the business.

Austin and Hannah have two children and enjoy hunting, fishing and motocross racing. Both say they are excited to be part of the Shenandoah Community and look forward to getting to know everyone.

Services offered are diesel repair, diesel performance, suspension systems, exhaust systems, truck accessories, auto repair, transmission repair, coolant flushing, tire mounting and repair, alignment and balancing and oil changes. By the end of the year, Reifs plan to have the auto body portion of the business up and running.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For appointments, call 712-520-5021.