Over $8,000 in grants awarded in Fremont County

The Fremont County Tourism Commission was happy to award over $8,000 in grants at its quarterly meeting on Oct. 18. The tourism commission administers funds generated by the Fremont County hotel/motel tax and apportions those funds for projects that are expected to increase tourism within the county.

The commission reviewed a grant application from the committee for the Sidney Annual Christmas Walk. Commission member Becky Shull pointed out that the commission had already supported each town for their main town event with a $1,000 grant.

“There are numerous town events, that grant was for each town’s main one," Chairman Chuck Douglass said. "This committee requested $276 for advertising expenses such as flyers, posters, and printing and distributing their flyers. They are trying to make it a little bigger.”

The commission approved the $276 grant.

Tony Moyer, speaking on behalf of Gold Buckle Production, Inc. for their grant application, talked about the successful Battle with the Bulls event that took place in Farragut in August.

“We’ve added new radio stations to advertise and that brought a lot of people into Farragut," he said. "Friday night was probably our best Friday night ever. It was nonstop. Even Saturday night with the rain, the stands were full. Moving over to Farragut was a really good idea. People were just amazed at the long line of traffic. Parking and the whole set up worked out fantastic. We had barrel racing this year, mutton bustin’ and bull fighting. It was a big deal. It’s getting bigger and bigger every year. The board already approved the dates in Farragut for next August 25-26, so we really appreciate your support.”

Moyer had nothing but accolades for Jamie Avey, board secretary for the board of directors for Gold Buckle Productions.

“Jamie does a very good job with the money we get from you guys for the marketing; she finds the right places to put it and gets people to come to Fremont County," he said. "She does an excellent job at that and we couldn’t have found a better person to do that.”

The commission approved a $5,000 grant for the Gold Buckle’s two-night event. The money will be used to update banners and signage and for printing and dispersing advertisements.

The commission also approved a $3,000 request from the Tabor Historical Society for preserving and maintaining the Todd House Museum.

“We've been having visitors all summer long. People often stop by and ask for tours,” Douglass said. As Douglass is president of the Tabor Historical Society, he abstained from voting.

The commission later denied one application, as they felt it wasn’t related to advertising and tourism. Commission member Chris Clark said applicants need to keep in mind that the grant money should be for the events and/or the marketing that draws people to the county.

In other business, the commission approved a $500 payment to the Western Iowa Tourism Region.

“This is under unfinished business," Douglass explained. "It’s our annual invoice for the Western Iowa Tourism Region for our partnership support. The reason this comes through is so the board knows this is coming out of the tourism board’s fund.”

All tourism commission grant applications must be filed at the Fremont County Auditor’s Office, time and date stamped by someone in that office before 4 p.m. the second Wednesday of January, April, July or October. The Tourism Commission then meets a week later to review and approve or deny those applications. The next meeting will be held Jan. 18.